AXS TV Presents a Special Acoustic Performance by Norah Jones on 'At Home And Social,' Airing Monday, June 15 at 8 pm ET

AXS TV presents a special acoustic performance by GRAMMY®-winning artist/performer Norah Jones, airing as part of the Network’s “At Home And Social” music series on Monday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Since emerging onto the world stage in 2002, Norah Jones has forged an impressive legacy as one of the industry’s most dynamic songwriters and best-selling vocalists. In this exclusive hour-long acoustic session, Jones puts her talents on full display, delivering an intimate evening filled with signature hits, new favorites, and songs that inspire her. Highlights include soulful renditions of the chart-topping smash hit “Don’t Know Why” from her debut album Come Away With Me; as well as “I’m Alive,” the first single from her new album Pick Me Up Off The Floor; and the Nina Simone standard “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free,” among others.

“At Home and Social” provides world-class artists and entertainers with a unique platform to broadcast intimate performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans. Hosted by SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes, the hour-long event delivers an eclectic evening blending performances with insightful interview segments, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and more, giving music aficionados a rare glimpse into the personal lives of the artists they love.

“For almost two decades, Norah Jones has stood out as a spirited songwriter and a talented musician, whose unmistakable vocals have fueled some of music’s biggest hits,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “We are excited to join forces with her for this exclusive acoustic set, and we hope it will provide our viewers with some much-needed entertainment during this time.”

Follow the social media conversation using #AtHomeandSocial as well as @AXSTV and @NorahJones.