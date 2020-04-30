AXS TV Presents a Special Performance by CeeLo Green on 'At Home And Social,' Airing Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET

AXS TV presents a special performance by GRAMMY-winning funk superstar CeeLo Green, airing as part of the Network’s new “At Home And Social” series on Monday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers can enjoy the premiere on AXS TV, as well as its simulcast across the Network’s various digital platforms, including axs.tv, Facebook and YouTube.

Known for his uncompromising style and signature vocals that have fueled unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “Cry Baby,” and “Forget You,” among many others, Green has long-established himself as one of music’s most influential and dynamic artists. “At Home And Social With CeeLo Green” promises to be one of Green’s most unconventional sets yet, as AXS TV takes viewers into his home for an intimate evening packed with chart-topping hits, spirited covers, fan-favorites, and an exclusive performance of his new single “Lead Me” from the upcoming album CeeLo Green Is…Thomas Callaway.

“At Home and Social” provides world-class artists and entertainers with a unique platform to broadcast live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans. Hosted by SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes, the hour-long event delivers an eclectic evening blending live performances with insightful interview segments, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and more, giving music aficionados a rare glimpse into the personal lives of the artists they love.

“CeeLo Green is one of music’s most dynamic entertainers,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “His soulful blend of funk, pop, R&B, and more has created a distinct sound that is entirely his own—capturing the hearts and ears of music fans around the world. AXS TV is proud to present this special performance featuring some of Green’s best-loved songs, giving viewers the best seat in the house to a night of music that we hope will help recreate the magic that only live performances can provide. We look forward to sharing it with our audience.”

Follow the social media conversation using #AtHomeandSocial as well as @AXSTV and @CeeLoGreen.