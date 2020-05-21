AXS TV Presents a Special Performance by Jewel on 'At Home And Social,' Airing on Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

AXS TV presents a special performance by beloved GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter, New York Times Best Selling Author, and mental health expert, Jewel, airing as part of the Network’s new “At Home And Social” music series on Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The broadcast will benefit Jewel’s non-profit, the Inspiring Children Foundation. The Foundation helps at risk youth with housing, food, clothing, necessities and mentoring as well as providing free physical, emotional, and mental health tools. For more information, please visit the Inspiring Children Foundation website. To access Jewel’s free online tools, please visit the Never Broken Website.

For more than two decades, Jewel has stood out as a multi-talented force in folk, pop, and country on the strength of chart-topping favorites such as “You Were Meant For Me,” “Hands,” “Foolish Games,” and “Standing Still,” among others. “At Home And Social With Jewel” captures the celebrated songstress in an intimate set featuring exclusive performances of signature hits and the new single “Grateful,” which PEOPLE Magazine called “an uplifting new song… about the transformative capability of finding a bright side to see during life’s challenges.” Rolling Stone gave the single additional praise, saying “Jewel finds sunshine in the darkness in ‘Grateful.’” Grammy.com also hailed the track for continuing “to deliver the kind of hopefulness she’s shared throughout her career.”

Jewel has been leading the conversation around mental health throughout the last several weeks, helping people tackle the silent symptoms of COVID-19 – anxiety, depression, and isolation – to build community and connection for those who need it most. For more than 18 years, Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation has helped at risk youth cope with the same silent symptoms we are now seeing in the pandemic. Growing up in Alaska where she was indoors for eight months out of the year, she knows about isolation. After moving out at 15 due to an abusive household and suffering from debilitating panic attacks, Jewel became homeless by the age of 18 and developed agoraphobia, the fear of leaving one’s home, a condition that experts worry some people will develop in the post COVID-19 era. Mental health has been a significant passion of hers since being a homeless teenager with little access to resources. During that time, she began to develop a set of tools to rewire her brain and create new emotional patterns that were later validated by neuroscientist and associate professor in psychiatry at Brown University, Dr. Judson Brewer. After learning meditation and discovering and innovating her own mindfulness practices, Jewel was able to heal symptoms of her depression and go from surviving to thriving. These are the same tools she uses to help at risk youth through her charity, and the same tools she is offering online for free.

“At Home and Social” provides world-class artists and entertainers with a unique platform to broadcast live performances from their homes and studios directly to their fans. Hosted by SiriusXM on-air personality and Esquire Editor-At-Large Dave Holmes, the hour-long event delivers an eclectic evening blending live performances with insightful interview segments, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and more, giving music aficionados a rare glimpse into the personal lives of the artists they love.

“Jewel is not only a talented artist, she is also a powerful advocate for at risk youths, mental health and wellness,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “This is a driving force in her music, as well, making it the perfect soundtrack for anxious times such as these. AXS TV is proud to partner with Jewel for this unforgettable evening, as we shine a light on the vital resources provided by her Inspiring Children Foundation.”

