AXS TV Remembers the Legacy of Kenny Rogers with a Special Rebroadcast of His In-Depth Interview with Dan Rather this Monday, March 23 at 9 pm ET

Watch & Share A Video Clip From the Interview Here

AXS TV remembers the life and legacy of music legend Kenny Rogers with a special presentation of his 2014 conversation with Dan Rather on The Big Interview this Monday, March 23 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The special will also air on Monday at 9 am ET/6 am PT and 3 pm ET/12 pm PT, and on Wednesday, March 25 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Rogers passed away on March 20 at the age of 81.

During the hour-long, career-spanning interview, Rogers answers in-depth and insightful questions from the veteran newsman, providing heartfelt answers about his humble beginnings, his love for a good story in a song, and fondly recalls his mother’s pearls of wisdom.

Rather covers all major aspects of Rogers career from his early days as a singer/bass player with his high school doo-wop quartet the Scholars, his jazz trio the Bobby Doyle Three, folk rock group the New Christy Minstrels and country/rock band First Edition to what led him to start his solo career. Additionally, the two Houston natives talk at length about the history behind the GRAMMY® Award-winning Song of the Year “The Gambler” and his success performing duets with established artists such as Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton.

The interview was filmed at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum in Nashville to commemorate the opening of the career-spanning exhibit, Kenny Rogers: Through The Years.

AXS TV is available in the U.S. via Spectrum, DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon, Suddenlink, Frontier, select Comcast markets (check your local provider), SlingTV, Philo and other distributors.