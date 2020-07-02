AXS TV is the Exclusive Broadcast Partner of Ringo's Big Birthday Show, Premiering Tuesday, July 7 at 8 pm ET

AXS TV announced today that the Network is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the Starr-studded benefit special Ringo’s Big Birthday Show—premiering Tuesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. All proceeds from Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will benefit Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

The hour-long event is hosted by Ringo Starr, who welcomes friends and fans from across the world as he celebrates his 80 Birthday in a unique night of peace, love and music. Joining in on the festivities is Joe Walsh, who leads an unprecedented roster of influential artists featuring appearances and performances by Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper, Sheila E. and Gary Clark Jr. Other highlights include the premiere of the A-list guest version of Starr’s enduring classic “Give More Love” featuring Jeff Bridges, Willie Nelson, Peter Frampton, Elvis Costello, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnette, Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Keb Mo.

As part of the festivities, the Network is also airing his popular 2018 conversation with Dan Rather on The Big Interview at 7 p.m. ET, as well as a special episode of Soundstage featuring Starr at 12 p.m. ET and the documentary George Martin: Produced by George Martin, which details how he and The Beatles revolutionized pop music, at 10 a.m. ET.

“AXS TV is honored to continue our strong partnership with Ringo Starr in this all-new celebration of his legendary life and iconic legacy,” said Sarah Weidman, Head Of Original Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV. “Our viewers have always embraced Ringo, enthusiastically tuning in to his highly-rated interview with Dan Rather and broadcasts of his various concert events. We are proud that he has chosen AXS TV to be the official broadcast partner for this incredible birthday show, and we look forward to sharing it with our audience on July 7.”

Frank Tanki, General Manager of AXS TV, added: “We are proud that he has chosen AXS TV to be the official broadcast partner for this event, which is consistent with our Company’s desire to join with like minded celebrities to use our creative strength to support our community. We look forward to sharing it with our audience on July 7.”

Follow the social media conversation on Twitter @axstv and @ringostarrmusic, as well as #PeaceandLove, #RingoStarr and #Ringo2020.