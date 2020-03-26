AXS TV Announces Eighth Season of Celebrity Sit-Down Series 'The Big Interview' with Dan Rather, Premiering Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm ET

Watch & Share This First-Look Premiere Clip of Huey Lewis Discussing How He Began His Musical Career – Check it Out Here

AXS TV announced today that the eighth season of its critically-acclaimed celebrity sit-down series The Big Interview With Dan Rather will premiere with chart-topping rock legend Huey Lewis on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 pm. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The season features new episodes that give viewers a rare glimpse into the people behind the personas, as Rather conducts insightful conversations with a different star each week.

Hosted by legendary newsman Dan Rather, The Big Interview consistently ranks as one of AXS TV’s top-performing and most popular original programs. Each episode puts the spotlight on eclectic trailblazers and tastemakers from across the entertainment spectrum, who join Rather to reflect on the personal lives that shaped them and the unparalleled legacies that have defined them. In addition to Huey Lewis, other highlights include punk pioneer Debbie Harry of Blondie (April 22) and Don Felder, a former lead guitarist of the Eagles (April 29). The season will also feature legendary singer/songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson of The Band (May 6); Jethro Tull frontman and flutist Ian Anderson (5/13); and celebrated folk artist Don McLean (May 20); and more.

“I am honored to return with The Big Interview for an eighth season,” Rather said. “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to sit down with these industry icons who have forever transformed entertainment as we know it, and I am humbled by the positive response we have received from the AXS TV audience throughout all these seasons.”

“The Big Interview With Dan Rather is exemplary of the type of quality programming that AXS TV has built its name on,” said Anthony Cicione, General Manager of AXS TV. “The series offers a uniquely compelling and personal perspective on a broad range of subjects and superstars, beloved by fans around the world. We look forward to providing our audience with even more all-star guests, unfettered commentary, and intimate profiles that have come to define the series throughout its seasons.”

AXS TV is available in the U.S. and via Spectrum, DIRECTV, DISH, Verizon, Suddenlink, Frontier, select Comcast markets (check your local provider), SlingTV, Philo and other distributors.

SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

Wed., April 15 – Featured Guest: Huey Lewis

Wed., April 22 – Featured Guest: Blondie’s Debbie Harry

Wed., April 29 – Featured Guest: Don Felder formerly of the Eagles

Wed., May 6 – Featured Guest: The Band’s Robbie Robertson

Wed., May 13 – Featured Guest: Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson

Wed., May 20 – Featured Guest: Don McLean

Twitter Handles

@AXSTV

@DanRather

@HueyLewisNews

@BlondieOfficial (Debbie Harry)

@DonFelder

@r0bbier0berts0n

@JethroTull (Ian Anderson)

@DonMcCleanOnline