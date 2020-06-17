AXS TV Presents 10 Episodes of the Star-Studded Music Series 'The Song - Recorded Live @TGL Farms,' Kicking Off with Country Music Icons Big & Rich on Thursday, July 9 at 8:30 pm ET

AXS TV announced today that the Network has acquired all 10 episodes from season one of the nationally syndicated music series The Song - Recorded Live @TGL Farms from Tupelo Honey & Oswald Entertainment Group. Hosted by Nashville mainstays Krista Marie and Damien Horne, the star-studded artist profile series makes its AXS TV debut on Thursday, July 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Executive produced by music and TV industry veterans Marc Oswald, Cary Glotzer and Director Trey Fanjoy, The Song - Recorded Live @TGL Farms gives viewers an innovative and in-depth look at the full story behind some of the biggest songs in rock, pop, country, hip hop and more, as told by the groundbreaking legends who wrote and recorded them. Each half-hour episode puts the spotlight on a different chart-topping artist, as they head to the picturesque TGL Farms located near Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, to reflect on the inspiration, creative process, and meaning that fuels their most popular hits, before taking the stage for an intimate performance in front of a live audience. The series kicks off with the genre bending best-selling country duo Big & Rich on July 9, who discuss and perform their fan-favorite hit “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” as well as their heartfelt military tribute “8 Of November” and the raucous anthem “Rollin’ (The Ballad Of Big & Rich)” with Cowboy Troy.

Other highlights include funk master CeeLo Green performing his signature GRAMMY®-winning singles “Crazy,” “Forget You” and “Purple Heart Soldier of Love” (July 16); rock icon Rick Springfield performing his GRAMMY® winners “Jessie’s Girl,” “Love Somebody” and “Don’t Talk To Strangers” with The Sisterhood Band (July 23); celebrated R&B quartet All-4-One performing the GRAMMY® winner “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That” with songwriters Frank Myers and Gary Baker and “Chariots” (July 30); beloved country band Lonestar performing “Amazed” and “I’m Already There,” as well as “Your Mama Don’t Dance” with multi-talented music trailblazer Jim Messina (Aug. 6); Sublime With Rome front man Rome Ramirez and reggae rock group Dirty Heads blaze through “Lay Me Down,” before performing acoustic renditions of “Lights On” and “Santeria” (Aug. 13); country superstar Travis Tritt delivers a rare acoustic set featuring “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” “Anymore,” and “Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” (Aug. 20); influential folk hero Don McLean performs timeless classics “American Pie,” “Vincent” and “Castles In The Air” (Aug. 27); and country’s vocal powerhouse songstress Gretchen Wilson performs roaring favorites including GRAMMY® winning “Redneck Woman,” “Here For The Party” and “Whiskey And My Bible” (Sept. 3). The Song - Recorded Live @TGL Farms closes out with an hour-long special co-hosted by CeeLo Green highlighting the best moments and outstanding performances from across the season (Sept. 10).

Episodic Schedule Follows:

July 9 – Big & Rich – “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)

July 16 – CeeLo Green – “Crazy”

July 23 – Rick Springfield – “Jessie’s Girl”

July 30 – All-4-One – “I Swear”

Aug. 6 – Lonestar – “Amazed”

Aug. 13 – Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads – “Lay Me Down”

Aug. 20 - Travis Tritt – “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive”

Aug. 27 - Don McLean – “American Pie”

Sept. 3 – Gretchen Wilson – “Redneck Woman”

Sept. 10 – Best of Episode – Co-hosted by CeeLo Green