AXS TV Presents Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special, Premiering Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

AXS TV puts the spotlight on chart-topping music icon Tom Jones, as the GRAMMY-winning entertainer rolls into the Windy City for an unforgettable night of music in Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special—premiering Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Originally filmed at the landmark Grainger Studio in Chicago, Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special finds the beloved showman in peak form as he guides viewers on a journey through his acclaimed career, which spans over five decades and more than 100 million records sold. Joining Jones on stage throughout the evening is the 27-times GRAMMY-winning bluegrass icon Alison Krauss, who lends her trademark vocals to an eclectic setlist packed with signature hits and modern favorites.

Highlights from the intimate performance include soulful renditions of “Delilah,” “It’s Not Unusual,” and “Thunderball,” as well as “Soul Of A Man,” “Don’t Knock,” “Tower Of Song,” “Burning Hell,” “Didn’t It Rain,” “Green, Green Grass Of Home,” “Wish You Would,” “Run On,” and many more.

“Tom Jones is one of the most prolific entertainers of our time, boasting a classic catalog of beloved songs that have captivated generations of listeners for more than 50 years,” said Lucia McCalmont, Vice President of Programming and Scheduling, AXS TV. “Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special gives viewers a rare opportunity to experience Jones and his music in a unique and intimate setting, as he puts his talents on full display in an incredible evening highlighting his enduring signature standards and acclaimed modern hits.”