Bannister Lake Integrates MPEG-DASH Streaming Protocol Into Chameleon Data Aggregation Workflow

Addition of DASH Live Media Support Extends Bannister Lake's Reach to Over-the-Top Operators and to Broadcasters Seeking to Expand Into Streaming Services

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — Jan. 16, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that MPEG dynamic adaptive streaming over HTTP (DASH) video content is now fully supported through its flagship Chameleon data management product. Responding to high market demand for the integration of the popular streaming format, Bannister Lake has added DASH playback support in the Chameleon Web Server and has integrated the streaming standard as a media material within its design tool, Chameleon Designer. Utilizing Chameleon Designer, users can build sophisticated graphic templates that incorporate multiple real-time and static data sources.

The combination of DASH and Chameleon helps ensure that over-the-top (OTT) operators can take full advantage of the streaming standard's ability to adapt to changing network conditions while providing superior quality playback and simultaneously displaying timely, real-time data content. As the broadcast industry moves toward streaming and new distribution models that include multiple devices, the incorporation of the DASH streaming protocol into television technology solutions has become an industry priority. DASH has quickly become a favored international standard and is widely supported on virtually all platforms.

"At Bannister Lake we see the integration of the DASH live streaming protocol as an important development milestone for our Chameleon product," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "Streaming content has become an important part of the broadcast business, and we are well positioned to support this growing market."

OTT is quickly gaining traction with viewers, and by combining real-time and static data content with live streamed content, network operators can generate new storytelling and business opportunities. Using Chameleon, producers can create exciting news, financial, sports, and weather offerings that combine a highly advanced adaptive live streaming solution with best-in-class data management, aggregation, and visualization.

With the inclusion of DASH, Chameleon can support multiple concurrent streams of live or pre-recorded content, allowing OTT operators to switch between different streams. This feature provides enormous flexibility for media organizations to quickly and affordably launch multiple national, regional, and localized versions of streamed services.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

Bannister Lake adds MPEG-DASH streaming protocol into Chameleon data aggregation workflow, extending its reach to OTT operators and to broadcasters seeking to expand into streaming services.

