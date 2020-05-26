Bannister Lake to Be Represented by US-Based Sales Organization, Media Technology Group

MTG Complements Roster of Innovative Broadcast Products With the Addition of Chameleon Real-Time Data Aggregation and Management Solution

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — May 21, 2020 — Bannister Lake announced today that the company has entered into a nonexclusive representation agreement with Akron, Ohio-based broadcast sales organization Media Technology Group (MTG). MTG will showcase Bannister Lake's Chameleon product to the broadcast industry and participate in co-marketing ventures.

Chameleon is an industry-leading software solution used to manage real-time data and populate graphic templates for news tickers, election results, financial data, wagering, and other applications. The same product also drives on-air branding by leveraging real-time data to power snipes, bugs, promos, and "coming up next" boards. Chameleon's RESTful API allows data to be reformatted and strategically distributed to broadcast graphic engines, HTML5, online, and mobile applications.

"We are thrilled to be working with Bannister Lake," said Rich Hajdu, president of Media Technology Group. "We recognize the broadcast and media industries' demand for real-time content. Bannister Lake provides a solution that not only makes it easy for video users to leverage real-time data for news and information channels, but also provides broadcasters with a path to new revenues that is extremely attractive."

MTG is a full-service sales and support organization targeting video and media users in multiple areas including broadcast, corporate, government, education, and houses of worship. MTG specializes in providing innovative products that elegantly solve specific workflow and production problems. The company selects products from the best global partners with a common theme: rock-solid software, intuitive operation, and powerful features that streamline repetitive tasks. MTG products are to bring high performance and reliability to top-tier facilities.

"Media Technology Group offers us an additional way to get our innovative products and services in front of decision-makers. Their industry knowledge and product experience are unparalleled, and we look forward to working together," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake.

As the news cycle continues to accelerate and audiences rely heavily on vital news and information content, real-time data has become an essential part of the editorial mix. Chameleon leverages real-time data to enhance storytelling, improve production workflows, and create exciting new business opportunities in broadcast, streaming, and digital signage.

For more information about the Media Technology Group, please visit https://mediatgrp.com. More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

# # #

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual, information presentation applications, esports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/200521BannisterLake.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/BannisterLake/BL-MTG_Logos.png

Photo Caption: Media Technology Group to Represent Bannister Lake and Promote Chameleon Real-Time Data Aggregation and Management Solution

Follow Bannister Lake

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BannisterLake/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bannister-lake-software/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bannisterlake

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyztFDpw_dx278QdroHlbDg