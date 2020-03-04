Barnfind on the Fast Track to Success in China

Company honored at Chinese Broadcast Summit, sees its customer win first prize for Sports Production and receives significant new project

Beijing – February 28, 2020 – Barnfind China, the regional office of Barnfind Technologies - an international leader in fiber transport solutions, is on the fast track to success. The location opened in April of 2019 to better serve and support the company’s many existing customers as well as answer the increasing demand for Barnfind solutions in the rapidly growing market. In late 2019 Barnfind’s end user GRT (Guangdong Television Station) was honored at the Chinese Broadcast Summit with the Sporting Award first prize for events that used a significant complement of Barnfind gear.

Barnfind China also announced that they received another large order for the Chinese market. This win will be further announced in a separate press release following installation.

The 2019 Chinese Broadcast Technology Summit Forum and annual Committee meeting was held in late October in Xinjiang; co-hosted by the Xinjiang Television station, Xinjiang production and construction corps radio Television station and China Television technology development co. LTD.

More than 50 TV stations responsible for the technical backbone of the Chinese broadcasting industry from all over the country, along with system integrators, broadcasting equipment providers, OB van manufacturers, R & D units and other related technology companies gathered together.

The Chief Representative of Barnfind Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. was a featured speaker, introducing all of Barnfind’s product lines and sharing information regarding their compatibility for broadcasting systems in the field - highlighting remote production applications. He specifically focused on Guangdong Television Station and explained how Barnfind’s Fiber Transmission System is used to produce large-scale programs like sports events and variety shows.

In addition, GRT – a high-end user of Barnfind gear, was awarded the Sporting Award First Prize for its 4K production of the opening game of the 2019-2020 season of the Chinese basketball association and other important international sport events in 2019. Barnfind supplied the video, audio and optical transmission of all channels in the field and studio as well as between the OB vans and GRT HQ.

At the close of the presentation, numerous TV Stations as well as the Committee itself consulted with the Barnfind representative about using the company’s products for numerous applications including for the future.

Barnfind Norway, HQ congratulates Barnfind China for its achievements and outstanding support in the sport broadcast domain.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2110 and 2022-6, MADI, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The BarnOne platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as LAWO (VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard, Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has offices in Asia, China and USA and over 60 local partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s website: http://www.barnfind.no