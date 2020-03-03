Barnfind to Offer SFP-16 Option that Brings More Interfaces and Additional Future-Proof Functionality to BTF1-41 12G Frame at NAB 2020

Manufacturer’s most advanced frame offers long-distance fiber transport, routing, distribution and conversion in one convenient package

Whitsett, North Carolina – (February 18 , 2020) — Barnfind USA, the USA-based support, service and sales arm of Barnfind Technologies - an international leader in fiber transport solutions, has announced plans to show its groundbreaking BTF1-41 12G Frame with an addition that will provide more flexibility and functionality to the Company’s most advanced unit to date. Demonstrations will be held on Barnfind’s Booth # SL9630 in South Lower Hall.

BTF1-41 Frame - the game changer with a network of functions

The BTF1-41 frame offers long-distance fiber transport, routing, distribution and conversion in one convenient package and now features an optional SFP-16 mid-board with newly developed and unique BNC SFPs for increased agility and future-proof functionality. It empowers engineering and production professionals to easily overcome distance limitations by combining conversion from copper to fiber and back to copper with distribution and routing of 32+ signals in a 1 RU package.

The frame incorporates future-proof technology to address emerging formats such as 4K, HDMI 2.0 and IP, but also supports all legacy formats (including analog video) allowing facility designers and production engineers to utilize new and mature technology seamlessly with practically no distance limitations. The results are a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform that widens system design capabilities while permitting system reconfiguration on-the-fly.

The multi-range / multi-format BTF1-41 is 12G capable, includes a built-in GPIO, Tally and UMD control. The frame features BarnStudio, Barnfind’s control software, and also offers the same flexible third-party control as the existing BarnOne 3G system.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our game-changing BFT1-41 Frame back to NAB with more features and advanced functionality,“ says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO. “The BTF1-41 is our most advanced unit to date, the first in the BarnOne series with multi-format 12G capacity that also incorporates HDMI 2.0 functionality, but now it will appeal to an even larger audience with the option to include more 12G BNC SFPs. We’re excited to show it alongside all our other fames and SPFs, BarnMini modules and StageBoxes.”

In addition to the BTF1-41 Frame Barnfind will be demonstrating other units from the BarnOne range including the BTF1-10AA that offers 8x analog audio input and output converted to/from MADI.

BarnMini-22

Barnfind will also highlight the BarnMini-22 module that offers full built-in management of reclockers and signal control via BarnStudio and is capable of supporting any signals up to 12G. Barnfind is one of the very few manufacturers that offers a small unit with 2 x SFP for protocol agnostic signal conversion. BarnMini-22 is perfect for numerous applications, especially high-end CCTV/surveillance cameras.

Several other BarnMini modules will be on display including the advanced BarnMini-05 which is ideal for OB vans, airplanes and helicopters.

HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM

Barnfind’s HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM will be demonstrated to show the Company’s unique capability to meet the need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission.

BarnColor – Connect and forget

Barnfind will also be offering customers a sneak peek to its to new solution series, the BarnColor family. BarnColor, based on a highly innovative design allows even the most inexperienced users to easily “connect and forget”. Barnfind facilitates the entire operation for the customer, who need only connect their SDIs, Ethernets with POE, HDMI, and audio as usual and connect their standard Dual Con Fiber connector into the BarnColor sender box and connect the incoming signal to the BarnColor receiver box. And instantly, they are up and running - transferring electrical to optical. BarnColor is available in 4 channel steps per half 1RU box and can be built up to 16 channels for any signal type. LEDs on the front panel provide status alerts; no software control is necessary. BarnColor is weatherproof and includes a built-in PSU and built-in FAN. Each BarnColor link will be offered at a very competitive price and will be available via normal sales channels and from the Web page.

BarnColor demonstrations will be available by appointment at NAB. Attendees are asked to contact George Gonos (george@barnfind-usa.com) to schedule a visit.

Barnfind’s transport solution supports any digital protocol, whether electrical or optical. The sophisticated and compact platform eliminates the need for heavy and expensive cabling by allowing up to 36 signals traveling through one single mode fiber over distances up to 50 miles (80km). The solution’s ability to be controlled by third-party platforms is illustrated by the Company’s extensive portfolio of management vendors.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video, audio and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SDI to IP 2110, MADI, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x CAM-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind USA is the USA-based support, service and sales arm of Barnfind Technologies.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s new website: http://www.barnfind.no.

