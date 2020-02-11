BirdDog Announces SDM Family Powered by BirdDog OS

BirdDog, a leading manufacturer of NDI tools has today announced the launch of the SDM Family, powered by BirdDog OS. BirdDog SDM Family, built upon the industry standard Intel® SDM platform is the most integrated and scalable NDI® to screen solution available. Without the need for wall boxes or patch panels, AV distribution is directly integrated within the display.

SDM Family features include:

BirdDog OS, a complete Operating System for Intel SDM platforms for distributing NDI

Planned support for Dante

Crestron control library

RESTful API for automation

Resolution support up to 4Kp60

Two models:

M1 for NDI® sending and receiving based on Intel SDM-L module and



M2 for NDI® receiving based on Intel SDM-S module

Featuring a Crestron control library and a RESTful API, programming automation into the SDM Family is easy. Dante support will allow for smooth integration into a plethora of audio systems.

“BirdDog OS really feels like the culmination of all our technology coming together. It incorporates all our research and development over the last 4 years throughout the entire operating system," said Dan Miall, BirdDog Co-Founder and CEO.



"It’s incredibly intuitive and we are confident it’s going to create some beautiful and elegant installations. We are eager to see how our integrators deploy this solution.”



BirdDog SDM Family is being showcased for the first time at ISE and is scheduled to start shipping December 2020.

About BirdDog:

BirdDog Australia Pty Ltd (BirdDog) was founded in 2016 with a mission to create the world’s best video over IP products and workflows. BirdDog developed embedded NDI® hardware and implemented into a range of high definition and 4K broadcast video converters, robotic pan-tilt-zoom cameras, and a suite of software products to tie end to end workflows together.



BirdDog products are available globally through a network of distributors and resellers and used by some of the biggest names in Broadcast, AV, House of Worship, Live Streaming, Esports, and Education. BirdDog’s headquarters are in Melbourne, Australia with in-country presence in USA and UK.



To learn more about BirdDog, please visit http://www.bird-dog.tv/.



BirdDog Contact:

Eamon Drew

eamon@bird-dog.tv



Media Contact:

Laura Westrope

Manor Marketing

Laura@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7436 874 000





