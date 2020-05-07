BITMAX NAMED STRATEGIC SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY WHIP MEDIA GROUP

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 - Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Strategic Supply Chain Partner by Whip Media GroupThis new announcement comes on the heels of Bitmax being named “Best Aggregator of 2020” by Filmmaker Freedom.

The Whip Media Group partnership will provide media companies better transparency into their content workflows to maximize revenues, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and gain complete visibility and control over where and how television and movie titles are being distributed, both on a global scale and in real-time.

Bitmax will integrate with the Whip Media Group’s industry-leading Content Value Management (CVM) platform. The CVM cloud-based solution and Bitmax’s open API-driven architecture will enable MVPD operators and other digital retailers to seamlessly add best-in-class content fulfillment that simplifies digital ordering, including bulk package management, while delivering workflow transparency and unparalleled monitoring.

Jim Riley, Chief Revenue Officer, Bitmax, said: “We are excited to be an inaugural partner supporting Whip Media’s new strategic supply chain program. This integration enables powerful tools and offers content owners and digital retailers new monetization opportunities with consumers the world over. Bitmax customers leverage our cloud-based Maestro orchestration system to optimize TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and live streaming revenue potential, globally. By partnering with Whip Media in this innovative program, we are doubling down on that strategy and commitment to our clients.”

Whip Media Group is the leading integrated cloud platform that empowers the world’s largest entertainment organizations to intelligently acquire, distribute and monetize their television and movie content. This Strategic Supply Chain Partnership is built on the premise that both buyers and sellers of content need to effortlessly put their content everywhere it needs to be. With the onset of the streaming wars and the unprecedented pace of content consumption, building a frictionless distribution ecosystem must take priority.

Bitmax was selected as a Strategic Supply Chain Partner based on their long list of content partners and its new Maestro orchestration system which highlights asset states throughout the workflows, and will update Whip Media Group’s CVM platform for MVPDs and other distributors.

“Bitmax has been proactive and imaginative in the execution of this partnership program with us,” said Alisa Joseph, SVP Business Strategy & Development, Whip Media Group. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bitmax and leverage the partnership to bring enhanced value to our growing list of customers.”

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media processing and licensing services supporting content owners and distributors all over the world. Our team is made up of dedicated professionals from across the digital supply chain who are focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience. Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and services designed to tackle today's evolving business models, from TVOD & SVOD to AVOD, live streaming and beyond.

For more information, visit www.bitmax.net.

About Whip Media Group

Whip Media Group’s companies, including Mediamorph, TV Time and TheTVDB, offer a data-driven integrated cloud solution that empowers the world’s leading entertainment companies to efficiently acquire, distribute and monetize their content. Together, our companies track billions of consumer actions and financial transactions that accelerate innovation for buyers and sellers of content. Whip Media Group has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit whipmedia.com.

