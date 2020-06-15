Bitmax to Digitize and Distribute Flying Doctors across Streaming Services Globally

London, 15 June 2020: Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, has been selected by Eaton Films, the distributor of The Flying Doctors mini-series on behalf of Crawford Productions, to help distribute the long-running series across digital platforms. Bitmax is digitizing the original recordings of The Flying Doctors, which has previously only been available on DVD, and is managing the distribution and licensing to streaming platforms Apple iTunes and Amazon Prime. The series will be available for nostalgia fans to stream from July.

The Flying Doctors is an Australian drama TV series produced by Crawford Productions that revolves around the everyday lifesaving efforts of the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia in the Outback. The popular series ran for nine seasons and was successfully screened internationally.

Louise Rimoldi, Sales Director at Eaton Films said, “We are very happy to be working with Bitmax to get The Flying Doctors mini-series released digitally for the first time. The response to the planned release has been welcomed by the many fans of the series and we will consider future options not only for The Flying Doctors series of 234 episodes but also the rest of Crawford’s catalogue.”

Tristan O’Dwyer, EMEA Sales Director at Bitmax said, “The Crawford catalogue contains some absolute gems, and it’s very exciting for Bitmax to help get this content onto the digital platforms so that Crawford can realise its full commercial value and reach a wider audience.”

Notes to Editors

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media processing and licensing services supporting content owners and distributors all over the world. Our team is made up of dedicated professionals from across the digital supply chain who are focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience. Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and services designed to tackle today's evolving business models, from TVOD & SVOD to AVOD and beyond.

For more information, visit www.bitmax.net.

About Eaton Films

More than 30 years of worldwide distribution and acquisition mark Eaton's strength in the international multimedia industry. They acquire and distribute TV programmes across multiple content platforms throughout the world.



Eaton has concentrated mainly on Australian titles more recently and the catalogue they hold is a good mix of drama, children’s, documentaries etc. with some extremely long-running series such as The Sullivans, The Flying Doctors and The Saddle Club whose brand Eaton Films has firmly and successfully established throughout Europe.

For more information, visit www.eatonfilms.co.uk

For media enquiries contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054