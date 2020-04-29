Black News Channel Launches 'Secrets Of the Caribbean'

Secrets of the Caribbean the exciting travel/culture/history program featuring stories of the “real” Caribbean, is now airing on Black News Channel.

Secrets of the Caribbean, hosted by Ana Garcia and Nick Smith is a different kind of travel program that focuses on people, history, culture, food and music. Plus a unique element that sets it apart from the myriad travel programs on air. Secrets of the Caribbean has collaborated with Sail Windjammer and will travel to many of our locales on the historic S/V Mandalay. Sail with us for a truly up close and personal look at this magical region.

Secrets of the Caribbean will bring you wonderful stories of this amazing region, every Friday at 2:30pm, with Encore Presentations at 10:30 AM every Saturday and Sunday.

Secrets of the Caribbean is available Spectrum Cable, Xfinity and Roku