Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is pleased to announce that country artist Dave Pahanish will be performing as part of MFM’s 60 annual conference, Media Finance Focus 2020. Sponsored by Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), the performance will be featured during the conference’s Virtual Closing Luncheon on Thursday, August 27th, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Pahanish moved to Nashville in 2007, and since then has written songs for Toby Keith, Jimmy Wayne, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and many others. The singer-song writer, who is from Pittsburgh Pa., has had three of his five singles go to number one on Billboard’s ”Hot Country Songs Chart” – Keith Urban's "Without You," Toby Keith's "American Ride," and Jimmy Wayne's "Do you Believe Me Now," which he also produced. As a performing songwriter, Dave has toured extensively through the years. He's a two-year veteran of the Country Throwdown Tour, which included Willie Nelson, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Jamie Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Eli Young Band, and many others. He also headlined the first show of the Six String Song Machine: Country Hit Makers Songwriter Series Owensboro, Ky., in February.

“We’re excited to have Dave’s performance close out what has been an incredible virtual event,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “As always, we can’t thank BMI enough for their continued sponsorship, particularly in what has been a different year for all of us. Having the consistency of both BMI’s support and great entertainment from amazing artists like Dave has been a real pleasure for all our members. Of course, we look forward to seeing them all in person next year, when it is safe to do so.”

“BMI is proud to continue its support of the Media Finance Focus 2020 virtual conference as it comes to a close,” said BMI’s Executive Director, Industry Relations, Jessica Frost. “As a longtime partner with the MFM and BCCA, BMI values the work they do for their members, and the opportunities they give our songwriters to showcase their music. I know the conference attendees will enjoy Dave’s performance and the stories behind his hit songs.”

About Media Finance Focus 2020

Media Finance Focus 2020 is the media industry’s exclusive source for professional education targeting all media financial and business professionals. The conference consists of four virtual sessions a week over the course of 10 weeks, starting June 16th and concluding in August 27th. There will be 44 one-hour sessions plus networking events, roundtables, and two virtual concerts. Eligible participants may earn up to 20 (or more) CPE credits. Information and a working agenda for Media Finance Focus 2020’s virtual conference is available online athttps://www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 15 million musical works created and owned by more than one million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.‘s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI’s The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.