Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is pleased to announce that former Voice contestant and Nashville recording artist Ashland “Ashley” Craft will be performing as part of MFM’s 60 annual conference, Media Finance Focus 2020. Sponsored by Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), the virtual performance will be featured during the conference’s Virtual Happy Hour on Thursday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m. ET. As a BMI songwriter, Craft has performed all over the Southeast, including several shows at Ole Red, the Nashville bar owned by Blake Shelton.

“This will mark the 25 year that BMI has supported MFM’s annual conference. We think it is especially important that we continue this tradition as part of our Virtual Media Finance Focus 2020,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “BMI’s support of our conferences, both in-person and virtually, is a demonstration of their ongoing support for musicians and for the media industry that promotes them.”

“We’re thrilled that the MFM/BCCA decided to continue with the annual Media Finance Focus conference as a virtual event,” said BMI’s Senior Vice President, Licensing, David Levin. “BMI is proud to continue supporting the leadership of MFM and BCCA as they pivot to meet their member’s needs during these unprecedented times, and I would like to thank them for giving our songwriters a platform to showcase new music. I know the conference attendees are going to love Ashley Craft’s performance.”

Emerging as one of the most exciting new voices in the genre, Ashland Craft is introducing her own brand of edgy Country music. As the first release on Big Loud Records, her Soul-infused vocal roars off the tracks with “Trainwreck.” Craft is set to drop a powerful batch of fresh music, after a Top 10 stint on NBC’s The Voice. She is also signed for opening tour slots for major artists including Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and more. Since relocating to Nashville, Craft has won fans with her no B.S. stamp on independent releases like Country girl anthem "Good Ol' Girls," the cleverly-constructed ode to loneliness "Your Place or Mine," and the clear-eyed ballad "They Always Do." A true, lifelong music lover, Craft discovered her honky-tonk spirit and cut her teeth singing Country and Rock covers at a hometown bar in South Carolina. She counts Def Leppard, Gretchen Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, and John Mayer, among her eclectic musical influences.

About Media Finance Focus 2020

Media Finance Focus 2020 is the media industry’s exclusive source for professional education targeting all media financial and business professionals. The conference consists of four virtual sessions a week over the course of 10 weeks, starting June 16th and concluding in August 27th. There will be 44 one-hour sessions plus networking events, roundtables, and two virtual concerts. Eligible participants may earn up to 20 (or more) CPE credits. Information and a working agenda for Media Finance Focus 2020’s virtual conference is available online at https://www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About BMI:

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 15 million musical works created and owned by more than one million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI’s repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.‘s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI’s The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.