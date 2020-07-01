Bomani Jones Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with ESPN

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with host and commentator Bomani Jones. Jones will continue to lead his popular ESPN Podcast, The Right Time with Bomani Jones, twice per week (Tuesday and Thursday). In May, The Right Time was downloaded more than 650,000 times, a 60% increase over last year.

His ESPN Audio presence will also include regular guest appearances across ESPN Radio sports talk programming.

Jones will play a significant role on Highly Questionable alongside Dan Le Batard, appearing three or four days each week. He will also continue to be a key contributor across ESPN’s television studio lineup, including SportsCenter, Get Up, Outside the Lines and as a panelist on Around the Horn.

“I'm thrilled to continue my tenure at ESPN,” Jones said. "The Right Time is growing, and the ability to share my voice on many shows and platforms is exciting in this moment.”

Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president and executive editor, production, added, “Bomani’s voice is impactful and resonates across platforms. He is an important member of our team and we are very happy he will continue to help us serve sports fans.”

Known for insightful sports commentary and thought-provoking conversations on social topics, Jones joined ESPN full time in 2013 as a co-host of Highly Questionable and launched his podcast, The Right Time with Bomani Jones, in April 2018. He hosted ESPN Radio’s The Right Time with Bomani Jones from 2015-17. From 2018-20, he co-hosted High Noon on ESPN with Pablo Torre. Jones has contributed to ESPN across a variety of platforms since 2004.