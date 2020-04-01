Boxing Manager Adrian Clark Joins Fight Network

Fight Network, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and the world’s premier combat sports network, announced today that author, producer and boxing manager Adrian Clark has joined the organization as a consultant to develop original programming and strategic partnerships with a focus on professional and amateur boxing content, as well as supporting social media and community growth across Fight Network’s digital and social platforms.

Clark has managed various clients, including Jerry Belmontes, James De La Rosa, Willie Monroe Jr. and Frank Galarza. Clark has also worked closely with Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and current world welterweight champion Errol Spence. He was a certified agent for the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) from 2012 to 2014. Clark was honored by Forbes in their “30 Under 30” for 2016 in sports. Clark has also published several books, including ‘i’ A Guide for Young Entrepreneurs, Protect Yourself at All Times: A Guide for Professional Boxers, Boxing = Life and Dark Horse.

Clark launched his Protect Yourself at All Times initiative in February 2016, including a book, podcast and video blog. Everlast Worldwide, the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment, partnered with Clark in 2018 to launch the first-ever Protect Yourself at All Times symposium, an educational tool for fighters and their families whose purpose is to educate and inform professional boxers on the nature of business in boxing. Clark will be developing the concept into a television series for Fight Network in addition to other original programming for the network.

“I look forward to working with Fight Network on enhancing the depth of its boxing coverage,” said Clark. “Working closely alongside my network of industry contacts and the FN Studios original production team, we will develop new programming to put the spotlight on the sweet science and topics that are often overshadowed in mainstream coverage. With its recent resurgence in mainstream popularity, this as an opportune time to bring Fight Network subscribers unprecedented coverage of their favorite boxing stars, both inside the ring and behind the scenes.”

“The rise in popularity of boxing in recent years cannot be understated,” said Ariel Shnerer, newly appointed GM of Fight Network. “With more ways to consume fights than ever before and new stars being born, the sport has experienced tremendous growth on a global scale. We look forward to collaborating with Adrian on new programming initiatives and sponsorship opportunities as we put a renewed focus on our coverage of the sport, not only through our weekly news coverage and live fights, but by developing original productions that bring our viewers closer to the fights and fighters they love, as well educational programming about the business of boxing.”

For more information, visit www.fightnetwork.com.