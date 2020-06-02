Broadpeak Makes High-Quality 5G Video Experiences a Reality With MobiledgeX Edge Compute Infrastructure

Using Broadpeak's BroadCache Box Technology Deployed at the Deep Edge of Mobile Networks, Operators and Content Providers Can Boost Video Performance and Reduce Costs

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — May 28, 2020 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced its 5G video work with MobiledgeX, Inc., a Deutsche Telekom-founded company making the edge widely available and easier to access. Broadpeak has deployed its virtual BroadCache Box local caching technology for mobile networks via the MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform that aggregates more than a dozen global mobile networks to expose one common interface to developers. As part of MobiledgeX's early access program, Broadpeak has successfully tested its virtual BroadCache Box applications on MobiledgeX's federation of edge networks, demonstrating the ability to reduce video delivery costs and improve QoE for mobile video delivered over 5G networks.

When video content is streamed from a location closer to end users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bit rates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions. By using Broadpeak's virtual BroadCache Box, content providers can significantly boost subscriber QoE for video delivered over next-gen mobile networks. This supports engagements with an expanding crop of OTT players eager to reach subscribers anywhere.

"The edge is uniquely suited to delivering mobile video experiences at the ultra-high quality consumers have come to expect in their living rooms," said Sunay Tripathi, chief technology officer, MobiledgeX. "Broadpeak's testing in our edge network has proven the critical role its local caching technology can play in global 5G video strategies that will add new revenue streams for existing and emerging players alike."

The MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud R2.0 platform aggregates edge processing power across multiple enterprise on-premise and telecom network locations and presents them through one common interface that application developers and independent software vendors use to design, deploy, and manage applications, including video delivery. Broadpeak's virtual BroadCache Box technology on the MobiledgeX framework is being tested within a mobile environment infrastructure, allowing experimentation with containerization, as well as introduction of new schemes to deliver an optimal experience for consumers. The concept is to dynamically deploy local caching applications inside the mobile edge network for specific content providers.

"Global mobile traffic is increasing, especially for live video, and we need to adapt our video delivery infrastructures to address that," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Our partnership with MobiledgeX is a great opportunity for us to deploy our advanced edge caching technology in a fully cloud-based environment and test it in a real-life cellular network infrastructure."

