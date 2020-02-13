Broadpeak Performs World-First Video Unified Packaging and Encryption of DASH and HLS

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — Feb. 6, 2020 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that it has completed the world's first unified packaging and encryption of DASH and HLS formats. Using the latest version of its BkS350 origin packager, Broadpeak successfully delivered DASH and HLS video fragments using the same chunks (encrypted with CBCS) and container (CMAF) for both protocols, a unique capability that will optimize storage costs for OTT service providers.

Until CMAF was developed, HLS and DASH needed to be delivered in different containers. In addition, Apple FairPlay and Google Widevine used different encryption schemes (i.e., CBCS and CTR), creating the need for a different chunk for each streaming format (i.e., HLS and DASH) even with the new CMAF container. Now that Widevine allows CBCS encryption, it is possible to encrypt one CMAF fragment for both HLS and DASH formats. Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packager is the first solution to offer this capability.

"Today, OTT delivery can be costly in terms of network bandwidth and storage due to the multiplication of streaming formats. Service providers need to deliver video content in two entirely different packaging formats and two different encryption schemes in order to reach all devices," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "The BkS350 origin packager eliminates these issues and unifies video delivery by introducing a common video streaming scheme for several players. We're excited to share this innovation with our customers and support them in the optimization of their overall video streaming costs."

Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packager creates only one chunk for both HLS and DASH streams. CMAF is used as the packaging container format and CBCS as the encryption scheme. This powerful new solution reduces CDN storage costs while simplifying the headend and requiring fewer packaging resources.

The new version of Broadpeak's BkS350 origin packager that unifies HLS and DASH using CMAF and CBCS encryption provides several important benefits to OTT providers. Using the same amount of CDN storage, service providers can cache twice the amount of content. In addition, the cache hit ratio mechanically improves, allowing service providers to reduce the pressure on the output of the origin packager.

