BroadwayHD Launches Next Generation Streaming Video Service with 24i

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 11 December 2019 – 24i, the industry-leading, global video experience company, today announced that it has created, and launched a new suite of applications and Subscription Video-On-Demand (VOD) services for US-based video streaming service BroadwayHD.

The premier streaming service for live theatre BroadwayHD is available online at broadwayhd.com, and via a dedicated app on iOS,Android, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and Roku. Included among the recent hit productions released on the service are 42 Street and Kinky Boots, both filmed on the West End by the BroadwayHD team, along with other recent and iconic stage shows such as Cats, King and I, and An American in Paris.

“We’re committed to providing the very best Broadway streaming experience to our growing global fanbase,“ said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders and co-owners, BroadwayHD. “We’re extremely pleased with the OTT solution provided by 24i, which has enabled us to launch our next-generation video service across multiple platforms and devices, introduce new business models and refresh and enrich our user experience. The high performance of this new platform enables us to concentrate on the quality of our content and growing the global audience for BroadwayHD.”

24i has worked in partnership with the subscriber retention management company Cleeng to deliver BroadwayHD a robust end-to-end OTT video solution that accelerates growth by simplifying the management, marketing, and monetization of its content while providing subscribers with a rich, personalized and easy to navigate experience on any device.

“The quality of the BroadwayHD OTT video service is a testament to their dedication to operational excellence, maximizing their content investments and providing subscribers with the best video experience possible,” said Martijn van Horssen, Joint-CEO of 24i. “Our Video Experience Platform is purposely designed to facilitate the creation of end-to-end OTT solutions with ecosystem partners such as Cleeng, so that our customers can accelerate business growth and focus their resources and expertise on creating great content for their subscribers.”

24i’s Video Experience Platform allows BroadwayHD to readily create next-generation, branded video experiences and applications while being able to best-manage and monetize its content on any platform and device. Meanwhile, Cleeng’s subscriber retention management feature will help BroadwayHD analyze, predict and optimize its video services through advanced churn intelligence and payment solutions.

About BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stage plays and musicals captured specifically for multi-platform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world’s best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 300 titles including theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

About 24i

The company’s mission is to be a leading innovator and trusted partner in delivering agile, effective and industry-leading video entertainment experiences. Flexible and future-proof, the award-winning 24i technology framework and portfolio of products and services power the digital experiences of leading entertainment brands around the world, including NPO, HBO, iflix, Fox Sports, Globo and Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Brno and Madrid, 24i embodies the Dutch spirit: work hard, innovate and explore.

24i is an Amino Technologies group company.

For more information, please visit www.24i.com