Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Announces Live-Streaming Comedy Event to Support Feeding America on Saturday May 9

Los Angeles, CA -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group television production division – Entertainment Studios – proudly announces a live-streaming comedy event to support and raise money for America’s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America®.

Co-produced by the Funny Or Die entertainment brand and comedy studio, this comedy event to support Feeding America® will live-stream on the Allen Media Group television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm (ET) on Saturday May 9, 2020.



Dozens of today’s comedy icons will contribute pre-recorded comedy segments to live-stream during the three-hour event. Some of the comedians that have committed to participating in this comedy event include: Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Byron Allen, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, Sheryl Underwood, and Chris Rock. Many more comedy icons are expected to announce their participation in the near future. All viewers tuning in to this live-streaming comedy event will be encouraged to contribute/volunteer/donate here: www.feedingamerica.org

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”