C2HR CONference Chairs & Committee Members Announced

NAPERVILLE, ILL., July 29, 2020 —Drawing upon their collective knowledge and experiences, members of the 2020 C2HR CONference Committee are working to ensure this year’s virtual program for industry human resources professionals will provide a timely, relevant educational experience featuring a collection of 10 interactive 60-minute sessions focused on the theme of “Catalysts for Change,” online discussion forums and networking.

The 2020 co-chairs are Julie Neimat, executive vice president of employee experience and HR operations at Discovery Inc., and Scott Porter, senior vice president of human resources for WarnerMedia. Committee members are Jennifer Goad, senior director of EEO and regulatory compliance for Charter Communications; Miryam Hernandez, senior human resources business partner at ESPN; Dana LeBarnes, executive director of HR shared service for Cox Communications; Traron Moore, director of human resources for WarnerMedia; and Dionne Vernon, senior director of people and organizational planning at Comcast Corporation.

The event will attract 400 human resources professionals from the technology, media and entertainment industry. Details about the event, sponsorship opportunities and online registration are at www.C2HRCON.org.

ABOUT C2HR

Content & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR) is a professional association serving 4,300 members from 50 companies spanning the telecommunications, technology, media and entertainment sectors. C2HR provides industry-specific analytics, information and resources, as well as networking and educational opportunities. Its groundbreaking initiatives include its Annual Compensation Surveys and HR Symposium. For more information, visit www.C2HR.org.

