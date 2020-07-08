CBC/Radio-Canada Selects Synamedia’s Video Network Portfolio for its Industry-Leading Transition to the SMPTE 2110 Standard

MONTREAL – July 8, 2020 – Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, announced today that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)/Radio-Canada has chosen its video network portfolio and expertise to enable CBC/Radio-Canada’s transition from SDI to IP-based infrastructure amid its relocation to a new broadcast center in Montreal. The software transition involves the company’s award-winning virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) in a SMPTE 2110 IP-based infrastructure and the PowerVu Professional Receiver (D9800).

After a rigorous selection process, CBC/Radio-Canada chose Synamedia due to its clear commitment from all involved, from engineering to management, and its end-to-end portfolio, equipped with all of the needed solutions to execute the transition. Additionally, CBC/Radio-Canada sought to become one of the first in the industry to upgrade to the latest SMPTE 2110 suite of standards for transferring compressed and uncompressed video packets over IP without downgrades in quality.

CBC/Radio-Canada’s team knew they needed a partner with capabilities and expertise in encoding and transcoding, multiplexing, satellite receivers and decoders, and monitoring and network management. Synamedia’s video network portfolio was the only one with the comprehensive set of features and benefits that CBC/Radio-Canada needed, including:

The PowerVu Professional Receiver (D9800), for a graceful transition to the next generation of distribution solutions;

The virtualized DCM which virtualizes the entire video headend, providing encoding, statistical multiplexing and packaging capabilities in a single solution;

and the Video Network Service Manager, a management solution which envelops a powerful set of configuration, monitoring and managing tools for Synamedia’s video network solutions for streaming, cable and telco’s video and audio systems distribution.

“We’re thrilled to be CBC/Radio-Canada’s partner of choice in assisting with the broadcaster’s relocation and transition to IP-based infrastructure,” said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Network at Synamedia. “We take pride in our state-of-the-art technology and exceptional customer service, and this deployment of our video network solutions highlights both. Our team fully understood the challenges that come with migrating and upgrading the systems for a national broadcaster like CBC/Radio-Canada which has deep roots as Canadians’ trusted news and entertainment source.”

Synamedia’s video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts a cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.

About Synamedia

We’re helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world’s most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we’re trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

