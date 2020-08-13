CBS ALL ACCESS’ MARC DEBEVOISE AND JULIE MCNAMARA JOIN NATPE STREAMING PLUS AS HEADLINERS –SEPTEMBER 14-17, 2020

Duo to Discuss the Service’s Evolution and Upcoming Rebrand

ViacomCBS’ Pluto TV to Kick Off NATPE’s Day Two Programming

NATPE’s Virtual Event to Also Feature Execs from FOX, GroupM,

HBO Max, Quibi, PBS, Tubi, Univision, Vice, and More

Los Angeles, August 13, 2020 – The premiere global business association for content producers, distributors, streamers, and buyers across all platforms, the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) today announced that Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and CEO & President, ViacomCBS Digital, and Julie McNamara, EVP and Head of Programming, CBS All Access will participate in a headlining keynote conversation together at NATPE Streaming Plus. DeBevoise and McNamara take the stage on the conference’s opening day after the recent news that ViacomCBS has begun the expansion of CBS All Access across the ViacomCBS brands and in advance of the service’s upcoming rebrand in early 2021.

Available to a worldwide audience, the second annual iteration of the Streaming Plus and will take place as part of NATPE VIRTUAL from September 14-17.

Pluto TV will kick off day two in a two-part session. In the first part, CEO and co-founder Tom Ryan, will address the future of Pluto TV and AVOD. In the second part Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Strategy and Global Partnerships; and Scott Reich, SVP, Programming, will speak to the intersection of programming and acquisitions and how they work together.

NATPE Streaming Plus includes top decision-makers from the leading global streaming destinations, influential producers, and advertising executives, including, FOX, GroupM, Quibi, PBS, Pluto TV, Tubi, Univision, and Vice, with more to be announced prior to the event.

https://www.natpe.com/streamingplus/register

