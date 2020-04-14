CDSA BOARD ELECTS INDUSTRY LEADERS TO TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE

LOS ANGELES—The global entertainment industry’s advocate for content security, content protection and information security, the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA), has named their new members to the CDSA Technology Committee. The committee is charged by CDSA’s Board of Directors with helping advise and guide the Association, and its membership, which includes major Hollywood studios, content creators and broadcasters.



The new Technology Committee members are known for their focus on innovation and are tasked with being advocates for the entertainment security community. Led by Amazon Studios Content Security Operations Manager Mischa Roth; Adobe Principal Solutions Consultant Todd Burke; and Technicolor Vice President, Content Security Micah Littleton; the committee will advise CDSA’s Board and Content Advisors on the new control framework and business model for application and cloud security assessments, new technology solutions and improved workflows for IP protection, security, and compliance, that are reshaping the way content is produced, managed and delivered.

Other members of the CDSA Technology Committee are:



· Paige Barnett, Senior Director, Client Services, 5th Kind

· David Benson, CTO & Co-founder, BeBop Technology

· Allan Dembry, Chief Technology Officer, Iyuno

· John-Thomas Gaietto, Executive Director, Cybersecurity Services, Richey May

· Darin Grant, CTO, Animal Logic

· Ron Madnick, President, TechPro

· Cindy McKenzie, Chief Information Officer, Deluxe

· Martin Mkrtchian, Vice President of Information Security, Vubiquity

· ShanShan Pa, Head of Compliance & Privacy (US & EMEA), Alibaba Cloud

· Janice Pearson, Vice President, Global Content Protection, Convergent

· David Petty, Senior Solutions Consultant, Independent Security Evaluators

· Scott Rose, CTO, SDI Media

· Kunal Shah, Vice President, Software Engineering & Architecture, Sony New Media Solutions

· Joel Sloss, Program Manager, Microsoft Azure

· Rick Soto, Vice President, Global IT Infrastructure & Security, Pixelogic

· Patrick Sumby, Vice President, Engineering & Security, Sohonet

· Konstantin Wilms, Worldwide Technology Leader M&E, Amazon Web Services

Members apply and are evaluated by the CDSA Board of Directors on an individual basis, and that individual’s technical expertise, to be elected to the committee for a term of one year.

“We look forward to working with these industry experts to drive new initiatives and bring the service provider perspective to the broader global engagements with content owners around content protection and information security technology solutions for media and entertainment,” said Guy Finley, President, CDSA.



