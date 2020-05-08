CDSA’s Cybersecurity & Content Protection Summit Returns During “Virtual” NAB Show Express

The global entertainment industry’s advocate for content security, content protection and information security, the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA), will address crucial remote working M&E security topics at the third annual Cybersecurity & Content Protection Summit. Coproduced with the NAB Show — this time as a digital offering — the Summit will take place on May 12 as part of the NAB Show Express experience.

The massive influx of people working from home has created all kinds of new and complex content security challenges. And while the NAB Show in Las Vegas has been canceled, it is proceeding with NAB Express – a virtual trade show dedicated to all things video and audio. As part of the virtual event, The Cybersecurity & Content Protection Virtual Summit will address the particular issues, challenges and opportunities raised by living in the time of COVID-19. Produced by the Media & Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association CDSA, this special webinar will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT.

“Just a couple months ago, work-from-home was a nice-to-have option for those in the media and entertainment space, but was often met with skepticism by executives,” said Guy Finley, Executive Director, Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA). “The COVID-19 pandemic has quickly made remote collaboration a critical necessity to keep businesses running. And with this new reality comes a new front in the cybersecurity and content protection battle our industry has waged for decades. The global security community in M&E needs to be prepared.”

From choosing the most secure workflow, cloud and storage solutions available to facilitating a fully remote workforce; to discovering gaps in now-crucial business continuity plans; and evaluating threats to your intellectual property where your workforce is dispersed outside the office, the concerns — and threats — are like nothing the media and entertainment industry has encountered before.

Cybersecurity specialist Ralph Echemendia — known as the “The Ethical Hacker” — is set to deliver the keynote at the event, “Securing the Future of Media & Entertainment.” The Cyber Summit could not be more timely, as major technology players across all aspects of the business are being forced to quickly evaluate and remedy potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities in technologies that may not have been designed for full work-from-home deployment.

Attendees of the event will also hear from experts on crucial remote working M&E security topics, including:

· Security Implication of ‘Work from Home’: The Year of Breaches

· The Ides of March: From the Frontlines of WFH/Remote

· Setting the Standards and Systems for Remote Access and Back to Work

· Redacted for Security and Privacy Purposes

· What is the “New Normal” for M&E’s Security Community?

· Data Doesn’t Lie: Media Industry Full of Credential Stuffing Attacks

· Protecting the Creative Process from Insider Threats

Presented by Richey May Technology Solutions, with sponsorship by Akamai, Cyberhaven, Microsoft Azure, SHIFT, and the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the event will feature the latest cybersecurity and content protection challenges studios, broadcasters and vendors alike are facing during the ongoing pandemic.

Produced under the direction of the CDSA Board of Directors and content advisors representing Amazon Studios, Adobe, Amblin, AMC, Bad Robot, BBC Studios, BT, CBS, Channel 4, Disney, Hulu, ITV, Legendary, LEGO, Lionsgate, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Paramount, and WarnerMedia, this year’s Cybersecurity & Content Protection Summit will also look ahead at the challenges facing the security community in 2020 and beyond.

For more information visit: https://www.mesalliance.org/conferences/cdsa-nab-2020?page=program.

Founded in 1970, the Content Delivery and Security Association (CDSA) is the worldwide forum advocating the innovative and responsible delivery and storage of entertainment, software, and information content. CDSA’s global membership includes companies involved in every facet along the digital and physical media supply chain. CDSA provides community, collaboration and communications services that protect entertainment media throughout the supply chain, both pre- and post-release. CDSA hosts the Media & Entertainment Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ME-ISAC) and is a joint-venture partner in the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) with the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

