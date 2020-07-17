Characters Struggling to Keep Their Social Positions on Aplauso’s July Stories

Characters Struggling to Keep Their Social Positions on Aplauso’s July Stories

Aplauso premieres two films in which human beings make startling discoveries about themselves and struggling to keep their social position as Jackie Gleason in Gleason biographical story as well as Far from heaven movie characters Cathy and Frank.
Author:
Publish date:

West Palm Beach, FL – July 17, 2020 – Aplauso, Olympusat’s HD channel featuring popular sporting events and adrenaline-packed competitions, as well as critically-acclaimed movies and top-rated entertainment from around the world, presents two films in which human beings make startling discoveries about themselves and struggling to keep their social position as Jackie Gleason in Gleason biographical story as well as Far from heaven movie characters Cathy and Frank.

Gleason: It is a biographical story about the Oscar-nominated actor and amateur composer: Jackie Gleason, who is portrayed at the height of his career where he has it all: women, wealth, and extraordinary power. People used to describe him as Brash, arrogant, and egotistical, able to alienate his directors, the man who discovers him, and abandons his family, probably because he was haunted by demons of rage, booze, and insecurity. At the same time, he creates some its most unforgettable characters in the new media of the television.

Directed by Howard Deutch and produced by RHI Entertainment, the movie’s runtime is 95 minutes featuring the participation of a talented group of actors as Brad Garret, Terry Farrell, Saul Rubinek, Gretchen Egolf, Kristen Dalton, and Kevin Dunn.

Far from heaven: It is about a middle-class family living in Hartford, Connecticut. As a wife and husband ‘s daily existences, Cathy and Frank, are characterized by carefully observed family etiquette and social events. Together they have the perfect '50s life: healthy kids and social prominence. However, Cathy is conducting an affair with a humble African American gardener while her husband Frank is struggling with his sexuality. The story shows how its protagonists are complicit in some societal prejudices of the time and change several lives forever.

Directed and written by Todd Haynes and produced by USA Films, the movie’s runtime is 107 minutes featuring the participation of a talented group of actors as Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, Dennis Haysbert, Patricia Clarkson, Viola Davis, and James Rebhorn.

Aplauso is owned and operated by Olympusat and for more information on programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit HD Networks at olympusat.com

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

jesus@olympusat.com

###

Related

Cyborgs entre nosotros_HD_S_MCENOS1_Master.mov.01_02_12_04.Still003
PR Feed

Ultra Docu Aims to Inspire in January with Stories of Love, Life and Freedom

Ultra Docu begins 2019 with a vast roster of political, filmic and biographical documentaries that tell the stories of inspiring lives and intense events in Latin American history. With these releases the channel expands its consistent vision of keeping knowledge-seeking fans plugged into trustworthy and informational content from around the globe, and carved between biography ad history, Ultra Docu also has a special treat for lovers of technology-related films.

MLLDLN1_cover_laleyendadelanahuala_800x1200
PR Feed

¡Sorpresa! Presents a Mexican Magical Story for Children in June

¡Sorpresa!, the Spanish-language children’s channel that offers fun and educational programming from Latin America and around the world, premieres The Legend of La Nahuala, a story about a boy, who tries to rescue his older brother from a deserted house controlled by a demon known as the Nahuala, an account of events based on the Nahuala legend.

PR Feed

Upliftv Presents Stories With Valuable Christian Experiences on December

The Christmas spirit is alive in a compelling story of faith. Debuting on Upliftv Dec. 21, Christmas Oranges is a powerful and entertaining movie based on a popular children’s story. Made in Utah, the premiere is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET as part of the popular Cinema Saturday’s segment, sponsored by Parables TV. Upliftv distinguishes itself as the one-stop-hub for spiritual refreshment with the best in Christian movies, series, documentaries and teachings.

PR Feed

Ultra Film Brings Challenging Love Stories on February

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, is focusing on love and friendship. Including a TV series from Ukraine and a film from Spain, these special features are either dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience.

Desarme_HD_S_MDESAR1_Master vod.00_17_17_11.Still014
PR Feed

Desarme Chronicles Couple’s Fight for Justice After Son Randomly Gunned Down

Olympusat, Inc., the TV and media industry leader specializing in Spanish-language TV networks presents Ultra Docu, which provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics—some of which have never before been seen in the U.S.—as well as lifestyle, technology-related films and human-interest programming from around the globe.