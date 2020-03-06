Chip and Joanna Gaines, Discovery, Inc. Announce Magnolia Network's Newest Original Series 'Growing Floret'

WACO, TEXAS - Discovery, Inc.’s joint-venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines today announced the newest original series for its forthcoming Magnolia network, “Growing Floret.” The series features Floret Flower Farm , one of the most successful organic flower farms in the United States , following founder Erin Benzakein and her team as they attempt to tackle their newest and most ambitious venture to date: Turning more than 20 acres of newly acquired, chemically damaged and overfarmed land into an extension of their fully functioning, self-sustaining, organic flower farm...and they have one year (i.e. one full growing cycle) to get the job done.

"One of the biggest motivators for building this network was a desire to tell the stories of brave people who are chasing big dreams," said Joanna Gaines. "Ever since discovering the incredible team behind Growing Floret, I have been endlessly inspired by the grit, hard work, and beauty that they're putting into the world. We are so excited to tell more of their story as they take the courageous steps to expand their flower farm and grow their business.”

Benzakein moved her family from Seattle to Washington’s lush Skagit Valley more than a decade ago, putting the fate of her creative ambitions at the mercy of her own ability to cultivate the land around her. Today, Floret Flower Farm is credited for playing a centralized role in igniting a unified effort by local, organic and sustainable flower-growers known as the “farmer-florist” movement. Benzakein’s newest book, A Year in Flowers , was recently named to the New York Times bestseller list.

“For nearly 15 years, we have been hard at work raising our family, growing beautiful flowers, and building a farm,” said Benzakein. “Along this journey, we have openly shared the highs and lows and all that we have learned in the hopes that it will inspire others to follow their dreams and live a more meaningful life. It is such a tremendous honor to join Chip and Joanna’s new network and have the story of our family and our farm told in such a heartfelt, authentic way.”

Additional programming details will be announced in the coming months. The forthcoming Magnolia network is set to launch on October 4, 2020.