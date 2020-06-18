ChyronHego Academy Training Program Expands With New Click Effects PRIME Certification Course

Offered Free to Operators During the COVID-19 Crisis, Click Effects PRIME Course Provides Essential Skills Training and Certification

MELVILLE, N.Y. — June 17, 2020 — ChyronHego has extended its ChyronHego Academy online learning program with a new certification course focused on the company's Click Effects PRIME graphics authoring solution for live arena- and stadium-based A/V presentations. Like the PRIME Graphics certification course launched earlier this year, the new Click Effects PRIME course is a zero-cost training resource designed to help industry professionals master essential skills for working with ChyronHego products.

"Operators who earn income from graphics playout for live, in-venue sports and entertainment have been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis," said Carol Bettencourt, manager of strategic marketing projects at ChyronHego. "Whether they have a weekend gig working for a local minor league baseball team or a full-time job working on pro sports production, many of these operators are anxiously awaiting the return of live sports. Our new Click Effects PRIME certification course provides these operators with convenient online training that will help them level up their skills so they are prepared when live events return."

The ChyronHego Academy's self-paced, online curriculum for Click Effects PRIME was developed by product experts with professional field experience. While the certification course can't replicate the experience of working in a venue with a massive screen or video board, it does simulate the user interface and process of configuring Click Effects PRIME for accurate playout of sponsor ads, scoreboard data, and much more.

Click Effects PRIME has become an increasingly popular graphics playout solution for stadiums and venues both large and small. The solution unites the advanced authoring, rendering, and data binding power of ChyronHego's renowned PRIME Graphics platform with the company's industry-leading arena graphics generation and custom digital display control solution. With a simple point and click, operators can deliver the real-time graphics, video clips, audio tracks, animations, and sponsor ads that engage fans, strengthen the team or league brand, and boost sponsor revenues.

Using a simulation of the software to work their way through practical exercises and quizzes, operators gain experience working with the solution and build muscle memory in managing authoring and playout. Upon successful completion of the course, operators can earn ChyronHego Academy certification by submitting a professional recommendation confirming that they have successfully demonstrated their skills in a real-world environment, whether as a professional or volunteer.

"The ChyronHego Academy is a living, breathing tool that continues to grow and evolve to support designers and operators across the broadcast industry," added Bettencourt. "We will continue to expand this program in the coming weeks and months to ensure that learners can develop the knowledge and skills necessary for efficient graphics playout in a fast-paced production environment."

ChyronHego Academy makes product training accessible and convenient to all types of participants, from freelance designers and operators looking to learn in their spare time to enterprise teams working within larger media organizations. Learning from the best — and on the latest technology — participants can complete basic, intermediate, and advanced course modules to earn certification.

Further details about ChyronHego Academy are available at https://chyronhego.com/services/chyronhego-academy/. Information about the full ChyronHego product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/200617ChyronHego-ClickEffectsAcademy.docx

Link to Photo: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Click_Effects_PRIME_Academy.png

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Academy now offers operators convenient free online Click Effects PRIME training.

Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron