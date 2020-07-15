ChyronHego Academy Training Program Rolls Out Certification Course for PAINT Sports Telestration

Free for Operators During the COVID-19 Crisis, New PAINT Course Introduces, Reinforces and Updates Essential Skills

MELVILLE, N.Y. — July 15, 2020 — ChyronHego has expanded its ChyronHego Academy training program with a new certification course focused on the company's PAINT sports production analysis solution, which enables sports pundits, commentators, or producers to visually analyze game play using augmented data-driven graphics and immersive video highlights. Offered free of charge, the new PAINT course supports industry professionals in acquiring and updating essential skills in working with the popular ChyronHego software.

"Telestration traditionally has been considered a specialized and complex tool that only a limited pool of specialists can use successfully," said Carol Bettencourt, director of product marketing at ChyronHego. "Easy to learn and use, PAINT takes the mystery out of telestration. And now, with this new ChyronHego Academy course, we're taking any mystery out of PAINT. We truly believe that with fundamental training on this software, anybody can look great."

Intuitive to use by on-air presenters, PAINT's feature-rich tool set allows users to create powerful graphical illustrated replays without the need for additional infrastructure or specialist operators. Optimized for remote access and control, PAINT's customizable HTML5-based interface can be used anywhere (via laptop, web browser, or touch screen).

The ChyronHego Academy's self-paced online curriculum for PAINT was developed by product experts with professional field experience. Using a trial version of the software to work their way through practical exercises and quizzes, operators not only gain experience using the PAINT tool set but also build out a portfolio of professional-grade content. Upon successful completion of the course, operators can earn ChyronHego Academy certification by submitting a professional recommendation confirming that they have successfully demonstrated their skills with PAINT in a real-world environment, either as a professional or a volunteer.

ChyronHego Academy makes skills training accessible and convenient to all types of participants, from freelance designers and operators looking to boost their own knowledge base to teams working within larger media organizations. Learning from the best — and on the latest technology — participants can complete basic, intermediate, and advanced course modules to earn certification.

Further details about ChyronHego Academy are available at https://chyronhego.com/services/chyronhego-academy/. Information about the full ChyronHego product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Academy provides free training to broadcast community.

