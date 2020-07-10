ChyronHego Hires Michael Harris as Senior Director of Sales, Strategic Accounts

MELVILLE, N.Y. — July 9, 2020 — ChyronHego today announced the appointment of Michael Harris as senior director of sales, strategic accounts. Harris comes to ChyronHego with decades of experience in broadcast technology sales. He will be responsible for managing and growing strategic accounts in the U.S. with a focus on major networks.

"Mike is a fantastic human being and an amazing industry expert with remarkably deep experience in selling graphics workflows and editing solutions into the broadcast industry," said Ariel Garcia, President and CEO of ChyronHego. "He's a phenomenal listener who understands his customers' needs and takes a consultative approach in supplying the most appropriate solution. We are fortunate to count him as a part of the ChyronHego team."

Over the past 20 years, Harris has served in sales and management roles for companies including Harris Corp., Data Direct Networks, Avid Technology, Pinnacle, Dalet Digital Media Systems, BroadStream Solutions, and, most recently, Vizrt. Mike prides himself on his record of providing solutions that get the job done on budget and on schedule.

Working with stakeholders from the C-level to the day-to-day end users to identify their goals, challenges, threats, and aspirations, Harris helps clients and teams implement forward-looking solutions that address both their business and technical requirements.

"I've competed against Chyron for most of my career, and I've always regarded the company as an industry pioneer," said Harris. "Chyron revolutionized the industry early on by mixing TV and graphics, becoming the reference for graphics and branding. Still today, ChyronHego is recognized as a leader in broadcast graphics and production and is the company best positioned to empower today's broadcasters and content creators to produce and deliver the most compelling on-air and mobile visualizations that captivate audiences and advertisers."

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries.

