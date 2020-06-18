ChyronHego Partners With Stats Perform to Simplify Delivery of Rich Data-Driven Graphics in Stadiums and Arenas

Integration of Click Effects PRIME With Stats Perform Data Yields Sophisticated Graphics That Boost Both Fan Engagement and Sponsorship Opportunities

MELVILLE, N.Y., and CHICAGO, Ill. — June 18, 2020 — ChyronHego today announced a new partnership with Stats Perform to enhance sports venues' ability to provide the sophisticated, data-rich graphics today's fans crave. The integration of ChyronHego's Click Effects PRIME stadium and arena graphics with advanced data from Stats Perform gives sports leagues and teams a powerful tool for boosting fan engagement, maintaining brand momentum, and creating valuable new sponsorship opportunities.

"We're proud to partner with leading data providers such as Stats Perform to help our shared clients offer interesting in-venue visuals that enhance their fans' understanding and enjoyment of the game," said Olivier Cohen, senior vice president, marketing at ChyronHego. "The combination of Click Effects PRIME and ChyronHego's creative services with advanced data from Stats Perform allows users to create more meaningful experiences for fans and to incorporate new sponsored elements into the game-day production. It's a win for everyone."

Click Effects PRIME unites the advanced authoring, rendering, and platform-agnostic data-binding power of ChyronHego's renowned PRIME Graphics Platform with industry-leading arena graphics generation and custom digital display control. With a simple point and click, Click Effects PRIME operators can deliver real-time graphics, video clips, audio tracks, animations, and sponsor ads that take storytelling to the next level.

Stats Perform collects rich sports data and applies artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock in-depth insights that power engaging and informative visualizations. Integration of this data with Click Effects PRIME allows for rapid, highly automated generation of timely, data-driven graphics that illustrate key elements of the game. With sophisticated graphics — player images, bar charts, heat maps, and much more — displaying up-to-the-minute stats on player and team performance, as well as historical data, operators can give fans a more complete understanding of what's happening on the field or court.

Because Click Effects PRIME makes it easy to push data-rich graphics to social media and digital platforms, sports leagues, teams, and venues can extend fan engagement to those fans watching from home and, in some cases, awaiting their opportunity to return to the stands.

"Incorporating rich game insights with advanced data visuals has a profound impact on the in-stadium fan experience," said Wayne Ford, senior vice president of global partners and channels at Stats Perform. "Uniting two innovative, immersive technologies, our new partnership with ChyronHego empowers users to elevate the fan experience through advanced data and content creation. It is an ideal combination for colleges, universities, and professional sports franchises looking to offer more dynamic and engaging experiences for their fans."

ChyronHego joins Stats Perform's Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN), which combines Stats Perform's leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision, and AI) with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market.

Information about the full ChyronHego product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com. Further information about Stats Perform is online at www.statsperform.com. Interested parties may contact Jennifer Paonessa at jenn.paonessa@chyronhego.com to find out about how Click Effects PRIME and Stats Perform can benefit their in-venue productions.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech, providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/200618ChyronHego-ClickEffectsPRIME-Stats.docx

Link to Photo: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Click_Effects_PRIME.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Partners With Stats Perform

Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chyronhego Twitter: https://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron