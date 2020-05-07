ChyronHego's Click Effects PRIME Is a Confirmed Partner for Panasonic's New IT/IP Open Architecture Platform

MELVILLE, N.Y. — May 7, 2020 — ChyronHego today announced that its Click Effects PRIME fan engagement engine is a confirmed partner for Panasonic's new IT/IP-centric next-generation live production platform. Designed for high-quality video production and delivery, either live or in the studio, the new modular and open architecture platform from Panasonic allows users to optimize and future-proof their investment while maintaining flexibility. The solution pairing from ChyronHego and Panasonic brings powerful capabilities and valuable versatility to modern sports entertainment.

"With its new IT/IP video platform, Panasonic takes on many of the challenges of live production in the IP realm," said Olivier Cohen, senior vice president of marketing for ChyronHego. "Together, our technologies and solutions offer a compelling solution for stadium and arena deployments. We look forward to seeing shared customers benefit both from unique graphics capabilities and a smart, forward-looking approach to implementation of IT and IP."

Click Effects PRIME unites the advanced authoring and rendering of ChyronHego's renowned PRIME Graphics Platform with Click Effects' easy-to-use tools to simplify the design and playout of dynamic content in a stadium or arena. Tight integration with the PRIME Graphics Platform makes captivating keyframed actions available to any SDI- or DVI-powered display of any aspect ratio for more immersive fan experiences. With a simple point and click, operators can deliver the real-time graphics, video clips, audio tracks, animations, and sponsor ads that engage fans, strengthen the franchise brand, and boost sponsor revenues.

In the new open architecture system from Panasonic, all processing is GPU-based and all the processing layers are performed in one step. Input/outputs can be provisioned based on overall bandwidth, and user interfaces follow best practices from popular desktop programs. In addition to supporting virtually any kind of signal in a single server, the platform offers ultra-low 1-frame latency processing, making it an extremely powerful tool in all contexts and applications.

The Panasonic platform is based on the latest technology in software and CPU/GPU processing, allowing users to allocate processing power with 100% efficiency and achieve performance levels currently impossible with traditional hardware-based products. Fully resolution- and format-independent, it offers uncompressed processing, true uncompressed 4K inputs, and full simultaneous support of baseband and IP signals for a smooth transition to IP. While this system is IP-based at its core, following SMPTE ST 2110 protocols, it can easily be adapted to support SDI (up to 12G).

"Integration with best-of-breed solutions such as Click Effects PRIME really allows our new IT/IP platform to shine," said Michael Bergeron, Panasonic Broadcast Camera Systems senior product manager. "Sitting at the heart of in-venue entertainment, this video processing architecture can play the role of video processor, scaler, mixer, or server — a uniquely versatile solution that pairs well with Click Effects PRIME for the latest in live venue production and maximum fan engagement."

Information about the full ChyronHego product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the sports technology and broadcast markets. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Sweden, the Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Norway, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/200507ChyronHego-Panasonic.docx

Link to Photo: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-ITIP-Main-Frame.png

Photo Caption: ChyronHego's Click Effects PRIME Integrates with Panasonic's IT/IP Platform

Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chyronhego

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron