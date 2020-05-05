Cine Mexicano Continues to Churn Out Original Action Movies on May

West Palm Beach, FL – May 5, 2020 – Cine Mexicano, the country’s top-rated Spanish-language movie network featuring contemporary and commercial-free programming including Mexican rancheras, comedies, drama and action, will continue to churn out original movies on May with the premiere of seven films: El Hijo del Capo, El Huerfanito, Los Hijos del Patrón, Las Nachas de Virginia, La Venganza de la Herencia, Se Buscan, and Quiero Mariachis.

The movies premiering this month on Cine Mexicano are:

El Hijo del Capo

5/6/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

A story full of action, betrayal and revenge. The sins of the past come back to the tormented Joaquín’s mind, who is considered one of the most ruthless and powerful criminals in the region. Many weapons in his possession have made him a very sharp sniper as a drug dealer and son of the big dreadful mafia boss.

El Huerfanito

5/10/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

A teenager's life will take an unexpected turn because of his father's sick jealousy. Alone and wandering aimlessly, he will face all his fears and misfortunes on the streets, nearly freezing to death in the winters, begging for mercy, grabbing grass for food and crying so hard at night, when only the pain in her face could stifle his tears.

Los Hijos del Patrón

5/13/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

Carlos has psychosocial issues because of his father’s abandonment, problems increase when he faces financial difficulties, lack of trust and result in a heightened sense of anger. All circumstances contribute to contact with a criminal organization where he will face an unexpected revelation.

Las Nachas de Virginia

5/17/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

Virginia has left her town to pursue a business career and becomes a rich woman. Three women will be key in her professional path, but the presence of a Commander and a client from the past changed the course of her ambition. The fact that they live on twinned worlds with gravities that pull in opposite directions turns her world upside down.

La Venganza de la Herencia

5/20/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

A family tragedy marked by a fraudulent inheritance precipitates the confrontation of two cousins. The more they realized that their family relation has been filled with dark, disturbing secrets, hatred, and resentment, additional greed desires make their life full of revenge.

Se Buscan

5/24/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

The members of a dangerous criminal organization shared similar backgrounds: broken homes, drug traffic, sketchy schooling, troubles, and a lot of nonsense. They must run as fast and far as possible since the hunt for each of them will begin. A persistent Sheriff is in their footsteps, from minute to minute, they must face even more powerful forces from which they will not be able to escape so easily.

Quiero Mariachis

5/27/2020 at 10 p.m. EST

Sebastián uses to have an eccentric lifestyle until he falls in love with Rosita. Her parents have in mind to marry her to Julián, the heir to the region's wealthiest family. Soon the rivalry between Sebastián and Julián acquires unthinkable dimensions and a fatal destiny is about to end with this triangle of love and revenge. Will one side of the love triangle be betrayed, leading to fatal death?

Cine Mexicano is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Cine Mexicano’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit cinemexicano.tv.

