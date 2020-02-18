Cinegy Opens Istanbul Office

Cinegy GmbH, the premier provider of media technology and production solutions, has announced the opening of a new office in Istanbul - Cinegy Medya AŞ - in order to provide faster and higher quality customer services to its business partners, system integrators and customers in the local region.
Author:
Publish date:
Cinegy Turkey

Munich, Germany, 18 February 2020: Cinegy GmbH, the premier provider of media technology and production solutions, has announced the opening of a new office in Istanbul - Cinegy Medya AŞ - in order to provide faster and higher quality customer services to its business partners, system integrators and customers in the local region.

Cinegy's extensive customer base in Turkey includes the area’s largest media groups, training institutions and corporate customers. In order to respond to the ever-changing and developing workflow and transformational needs of these customers, Cinegy has put together a local team of experienced technical and sales personnel.

Cinegy GmbH Manager Director Daniella Weigner says: "We decided to open a local office in Turkey as it’s always been at the forefront of new technologies, research and practice for us and we’ve helped carry out a number of comprehensive and important projects there. We’re proud to have Murat Küçüksaraç heading up Cinegy Medya AŞ as Chief Operating Officer who is building an innovative and experienced team. We are excited about this new structuring and the opportunities it will bring."

###

About Cinegy:

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television. Visit www.cinegy.com for more details.

Cinegy PR Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7748 636171

Related

PRESTEIGNE SVG (2)
PR Feed

Presteigne Goes for Gold

Multi-location production solution provider, Presteigne Broadcast Hire, has joined Sports Video Group (SVG) Europe as a Gold level member.

SDM Family
PR Feed

BirdDog Announces SDM Family Powered by BirdDog OS

BirdDog, a leading manufacturer of NDI tools has today announced the launch of the SDM Family, powered by BirdDog OS. BirdDog SDM Family, built upon the industry standard Intel® SDM platform is the most integrated and scalable NDI® to screen solution available. Without the need for wall boxes or patch panels, AV distribution is directly integrated within the display.

INTINOR SRT 1200 x 675px
PR Feed

Intinor joins SRT Alliance

Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high-quality video over internet, has joined the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Alliance.