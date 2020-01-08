Cleo TV Celebrates First Year With The Renewal Of Four Original Lifestyle Programs and Two Acquired Series For Millennial Women of Color

(SILVER SPRING, MD) - CLEO TV today announced that it has renewed four original programs and acquired two lifestyle series for 2020.

Overview of Cleo TV's 2020 Programming Renewals and Acquisitions:

ALL THINGS ADRIENNE WITH ADRIENNE HOUGHTON

Season 1: Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET / Encore at 11 p.m. ET

Adrienne Houghton shares her #HiLow hacks on getting glam without breaking the bank! Over the years, she's perfected her tips and tricks for mixing high-end and inexpensive pieces in all things beauty, fashion, home decor, and entertaining. Now she's sharing them all with you!

CLEO SPEAKS

Season 2 Premiere: Saturday, February 15 at 9 a.m. ET; Encore at 7 p.m. ET

Dynamic women share their unique experiences and perspectives on issues facing Millennial and Gen X women of color today. This season features true leaders including radio and television personality Devi Brown, Google's Head of Global Inclusion Valeisha Butterfield Jones, and recording artist and actress Estelle among others. Selected for their impact on the world, these modern mavens, from CEOs and activists to entrepreneurs, share their truths in intimate settings.

Just Eats With Chef JJ

Season 2 Premiere: Saturday, February 22 at 12 p.m. ET; Encore at 10 p.m. ET

Chef JJ Johnson loves to introduce exciting global cuisine to friends, and this season turns the heat up with a friendly cook-off, makes a comforting One-Pot Meal creation, gets cozy with a Breakfast-in-Bed meal and gives viewers a tour of his new restaurant Fieldtrip Harlem. Each week Chef JJ will cook the perfect meal - paired with cocktails and sweeping conversation - for guests Shaun King, Leela James, Tahiri Jose, and Raheem DeVaughn and many more.

New Soul Kitchen

Season 2 Premiere: Saturday, April 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET; Encore at 10:30 p.m. ET

This season, Chef Jernard Wells returns to prepare more down-home recipes with a healthy twist in the series' new, 30-minute format. Each week, Chef Jernard welcomes a culinary guest - specializing in Vegan, Soul, Ghanaian, and Latin fare - to prepare healthy menu makeovers with a taste of flavorful conversations on the side.

Heart of the Batter with Jordin Sparks

Season 1 Premiere: Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. ET; Encore at 11 p.m. ET

Join Jordin Sparks as she puts a spin on classic family recipes and adds a heaping spoonful of everything happening in her world, including her beloved husband and adorable baby!

Living By Design with Jake and Jazz

Season 2 Premiere: June 2020

Jake and Jazz Smollett know how to hold it down in food and design! Each Saturday, the sibling duo teams up to transform living, work, and play spaces of millennial families in this lifestyle series.

For more information about CLEO TV and its upcoming programming, visit the network's companion website at www.mycleo.tv.