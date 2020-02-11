Corey Elliott, executive vice president, Local Market Intelligence at Borrell Associates Inc., will present a session entitled, “Local Advertisers – Why Can’t They Be Happy?” during the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2020 CFO Summit. The Summit is scheduled for March 5-6 at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

There is plenty of information about national ad trends and how marketing spend for big brands is shifting. But, what is happening on Main Street? Those attending Elliott’s session will learn why so many local businesses are frustrated with local marketing choices and how that affects the dollars available. Additionally, the session will look at how much money is up for grabs in local markets and where it’s forecast to be spent. Moreover, it will explore the reasons behind the shift of dollars and the opportunities that opens for local media companies.

Elliott heads Borrell’s data collection, analysis, and forecasting efforts. His work powers custom research projects, product development, and presentations to media organizations across the U.S. This includes the firm’s annual Local Advertiser Survey, the largest survey of small to mid-sized businesses in the U.S., as well as the company’s expansive database of local advertising and marketing expenditures. He joined the firm in 2014 as director of research. Prior to Borrell, he was director of market intelligence at Gannett Co. Inc., where he managed the dissemination of market data and strategy to more than 80 local media properties.

“Corey Elliott’s presentation will get to the heart of a pressing question for many of our members,” said Mary M.Collins, president and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “While national media is important to media businesses’ bottom line, it is imperative to understand both how much money appears to be available in local markets and how to leverage those local advertising opportunities.”

Now in its 14 year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum with real solutions to the challenges that media CFOs and other senior financial professionals face on a daily basis. Additional topics for the Summit include a media banker’s look at equity and credit markets; cybersecurity concerns; media’s future; local advertising; digital audio and podcasting opportunities; the political advertising outlook; leadership issues; and a CFO roundtable.

Co-chairing this year’s Summit are Doug Lyons, senior vice president, controller and treasurer of The E.W. Scripps Company; Kent Nate, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bonneville International Corporation; and MFM Board member Marie Tedesco, chief financial officer of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can earn up to 11 CPE credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at https://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses that offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.