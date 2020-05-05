Country Music Singer/Songwriter Caylee Hammack to Appear Live on Outdoor Channel on Friday, May 8

DENVER (May 5, 2020) – The second live concert of Outdoor Channel’s and Universal Music Group Nashville’s Country Outdoors LIVE will take place on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. as Universal Music Group Nashville country music singer/songwriter Caylee Hammack will appear.

Hammack will showcase songs live and provide behind-the-scenes details on upcoming albums, songs and more. Her debut Top 30 breakout single “Family Tree,” co-written/co-produced by Hammack, was the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in more than three years and praised for its “soulful vocals and descriptive lyrics [that] shine” (Billboard).

Country Outdoors LIVE hosts Nick Hoffman (Outdoor Channel’s Nick’s Wild Ride) and Mary O’Neill Phillips (Outdoor Sportsman Group podcast Country Outdoors) will introduce the live acts, as well as help viewers learn details behind-the-music during each 30-minute show.

“The first-week, live concert with Jon Langston was outstanding and we are looking forward to Caylee Hammack and more as the month of May progresses,” Outdoor Sportsman Group President and CEO, Jim Liberatore said.

Universal Music Group Nashville and Outdoor Channel’s Country Outdoors LIVE television specials will feature the following musicians on Fridays at 7 p.m. in May:

· May 1 – Jon Langston

· May 8 – Caylee Hammack

· May 15 – Travis Denning

· May 22 – Jordan Davis

· May 29 – Brandon Lay

For more information about Country Outdoors LIVE programming on television, on-line and social media, visit: www.outdoorchannel.com.

About Universal Music Group Nashville Musicians:

Jon Langston: the project’s lead single, “Now You Know,” currently playing at country radio. Jon unveiled his new song, “Drinks,” which has been a staple in his live show over the past year.

Caylee Hammack: Capitol Records Nashville’s Caylee Hammack grew up in the tiny town of Ellaville, Georgia where she used to pray every night as a kid, “God, just please make me different,” she remembers. Hammack is indeed refreshingly different. And at only 26, she has already packed a full life into just a few years, using fake IDs to get gigs around South Georgia, turning down a college scholarship for a love that burned out, sleeping in her car when she arrived in Nashville and then losing her home in an electrical fire. Her self-penned songs tug on her own life story – bad decisions, broken hearts, a quirky family lineage. Hammack’s debut Top 30 breakout single “Family Tree,” co-written/co-produced by Hammack was the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in over three years and praised for its “soulful vocals and descriptive lyrics [that] shine” (Billboard). Hammack has brought her firebrand live set to opening slots for Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood, Brothers Osborne and some of country music’s biggest festivals. Next up, Hammack will return to the road later this year with Luke Bryan, Reba and Rascal Flatts. Hammack has also been noted as an “Artist To Watch” by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine for her “voice to move mountains” (Rolling Stone). For more information, visit cayleehammack.com.

Travis Denning: A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter Travis Denning’s highly-anticipated debut EP, BEER’S BETTER COLD is set to release on May 15 (Mercury Nashville), featuring his Top 10 and climbing single “After A Few.” His latest single follows the release of his Top 40 debut single “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” Denning kicked off 2020 as direct support on Dustin Lynch’s STAY COUNTRY TOUR and will join Sam Hunt later this summer as a special guest on his THE SOUTHSIDE SUMMER TOUR. Denning has previously opened shows for Cole Swindell, Alan Jackson, LANCO, Riley Green and his first headlining “Heartbeat Of A Small Town Tour.” With over 134 million streams worldwide, Denning has been spotlighted by Billboard for his “future star power” and was selected this past year as an Opry NextStage recipient and CMA KixStart Artist, as he makes his mark within the industry. Inspired at a young age, Denning developed a love for country, pop, rock and heavy metal and started playing local bars from the age of 16, as he built a strong following from his distinctive songs and raucous guitar solos. A prolific writer with an unquestionable stage presence, Denning moved to Nashville and secured outside cuts by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and Chase Rice. Denning’s newest songwriting cut includes Michael Ray’s single “Her World or Mine” that continues to climb charts at Country radio. For more information, visit travisdenning.com.

Jordan Davis: MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Pandora, Shazam, Amazon Music, Sounds Like Nashville, The Tennessean, SiriusXM, Whiskey Riff, and more. A Native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan graduated from LSU and briefly pursued the path of his degree working as an environmental consultant; however, his passion for music and songwriting eventually compelled him to move to Nashville in the summer of 2012. A 2020 nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, his debut album Home State has accumulated 1 billion streams worldwide and features his current No. 1 hit single “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” as well as two recent back-to-back hits Double Platinum-Certified “Singles You Up” and Platinum-Certified “Take It From Me.” In 2019 Jordan won Best New Country Artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year. He was also named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018 as well as Country Aircheck/Mediabase’s Most Heard New Artist of 2018. The hitmaker recently released a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated artist Julia Michaels titled “Cool Anymore.” The track was written by Jordan and Julia along with Nicolle Gaylon, Ross Copperman and Emily Weisband. The singer/songwriter has previously toured with the likes of Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Kip Moore, Brett Young and Old Dominion. Davis recently headlined his Trouble Town Tour hitting over 20 cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Denver with up-and-comers Kassi Ashton and Hailey Whitters on select dates.

Brandon Lay: A country singer/songwriter with a rock & roll spirit, EMI Records Nashville’s Brandon Lay was born and raised in Jackson, Tenn., halfway between two of music’s most influential cities. “You were hearing out of each ear: rock & roll and R&B to the west in Memphis, and country to the east in Nashville,” says Brandon. Called “A country-rock version of Bruce Springsteen” (Rolling Stone), Brandon hit the airwaves with his “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers,” “Yada Yada Yada,” and his current radio single “For My Money,” where he takes on the pursuit of a woman with champagne tastes on his very beer budget with the familiar mantra to “Fake it ’til you make it.” Brandon is an avid road warrior, having toured with some of country’s biggest artists including Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Eli Young Band, Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, and most recently, with Brantley Gilbert’s Fire’t Up Tour. For more information, visit www.BrandonLay.com.

About Outdoor Channel: Outdoor Channel has been taking viewers across America and around the world on unparalleled adventures since 1993. Dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle and conservation, the independent cable network is a division of Outdoor Sportsman Group and provides a complete spectrum of riveting hunting, fishing, shooting and adventure entertainment. Outdoor Channel is the largest outdoor TV footprint in the country and is available in more than 50 countries internationally. Outdoor Channel can be viewed in HD and is accessible by broadband and mobile platforms. For program times and other information, visit www.outdoorchannel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. #WhatGetsYouOutdoors#MyOutdoorTV

