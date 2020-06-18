CSG Extends Relationship with Mediacom Communications Through 2025

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, June 18, 2020 – CSG®(NASDAQ: CSGS) and Mediacom Communications today announced an extension to their 23-year relationship, with CSG continuing as the sole provider of billing services to all of Mediacom’s customers through 2025.

“Mediacom is committed to ensuring our customers remain our number one priority by providing an experience that is simple and seamless, while providing them with the best communications technology in the market,” said Tapan Dandnaik, senior vice president, customer service and financial operations, Mediacom Communications. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with CSG to help us continue to deliver exceptional engagement across all our channels.”

As part of the five-year extension, CSG will continue to support Mediacom’s strategy to proactively engage their customers, reduce contact center cost, and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to billing, customer care and business operation solutions, Mediacom will leverage additional CSG capabilities including check verification, check refunds, and check recovery.

“CSG is committed to support Mediacom’s mission of providing state-of-the-art communications services to smaller cities and towns across America,” said Darla Thompson, vice president, strategic business, CSG. “As Mediacom continues to introduce leading-edge solutions, CSG is proud to serve as their trusted business partner and help them deliver advanced video, voice and data services to their customers.”

CSG’s revenue management and digital monetizationsolutions support hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide. With integrated rating, discounting, billing and real-time processing capabilities, CSG customers spend less money on integrating disparate systems, and more time providing innovative solutions their customers value.

# # #

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.