CuriosityStream Goes Wild with Dozens of New and Premiere Documentary Specials from Award-winning Production Company Doclights

Leading independent factual media company CuriosityStream today announced a partnership with renowned wildlife production company Doclights to bring 50 original natural history documentaries to its SVOD and Pay TV services worldwide in 2020. The first ten world premiere titles begin to debut on CuriosityStream beginning July 2.

“CuriosityStream is thrilled to continue our collaboration with Doclights which has produced viewer favorites including Wild Galapagos and Sharks of the Icy North,” said Rob Burk, Head of Content, CuriosityStream. “Their trademark leading-edge production techniques invite you into the world of each magnificent species and make stunning natural habitats accessible to us all. We look forward to bringing CuriosityStream viewers around the world more of the high-quality, immersive natural history programming they crave.”

The new slate of Doclights natural history programming, comprised of 60- and 30-minute features, complements CuriosityStream’s robust offering of original and curated content in the popular factual genre.

Cheetah: Beating the Odds (premiering July 2)

A cheetah raises her young family on the vast expanse of the Serengeti, facing enormous challenges. Lions are quick to throw their muscle around, and hyenas and jackals attempt to steal anything the cheetah manages to kill. The cubs will have to learn fast if they’re going to survive, establishing territory and starting families of their own.

Hidden Australia (premiering July 9)

Australia is known for its sun-kissed beaches, however the 2,500 miles between the coasts are made up of a patchwork of contrasting landscapes: tropical rainforests, snow-capped mountains, dry woodlands, giant wetlands, tropical reefs, and hostile desert. These vast tracts of wilderness boast some of the world’s most unique and bizarre wildlife. In this ‘hidden’ Australia, there is a surprise at every turn.

These Birds Were Made for Walking (premiering July 9)

Few things are more wondrous than the gift of flight, but some birds have chosen to give it up – the question is, why? Whether it is to save energy, tap into new food resources, or invest in other skills, they all have their reasons. But one thing’s for sure: it doesn’t make flightless birds any less weird and wonderful. Non-fliers include the biggest, fastest, deepest diving, and most dangerous birds on the planet.

Jaguar: King of the Jungle (premiering July 16)

The jaguar is the third largest of the big cats, and pound for pound the most powerful. Our jaguar patrols a home range of over one hundred square kilometers in Brazil, deep in the heart of the world’s largest tropical rainforest. But human interference means that his life only gets tougher and his future less certain.

Magical Fjords (premiering July 16)

Fjords’ majestic and dramatic landscapes are just the tip of the iceberg. Fjords stand witness to the greatest wonders of the animal kingdom. Whether just below the surface, at the depths of the sea floor, or on dry land, the fjords offer an incredible bounty of wildlife. Their majesty is a testament to the variety of creatures that thrive in their shadows.

Meet the Meerkats (premiering July 23)

In their vast and unforgiving home of the Namib desert, meerkats rely on their companions to watch their backs. Only together can they find the strength and resources to defeat the odds stacked against them. One young female is forced from her group after a brutal attack. Cast out and left to fend for herself, she has no choice but to roam the desert and find a way to survive.

Meet the Marsupials (premiering July 23)

Few countries have a more iconic representative in the animal kingdom than Australia and the marsupial. Marsupials are a weird and wonderful mob of animals who carry their young in a pouch. Whether hopping, climbing, or airborne, marsupials are some of the most fascinating creatures you are likely to meet.

Puma: The Ghost Cat (premiering July 30)

The ghost cat is one of the most elusive animals roaming the wilderness. Adaptable and resilient, these cats dictate a precarious cycle of life for the creatures who share their home. In the cold, inhospitable mountains above Chile, a single mother raises her three cubs. In less than a year, they’ll be fending for themselves; they must learn the skills to stay alive.

Monkey Mayhem (premiering July 30)

Loveable, aggressive, and full of mischief, our distant cousins have much in common with us. Swinging through our primate family tree quickly reveals the diversity of our monkey relatives.

Sloth Bear: Birth of A Prince (premiering August 6)

The sloth bear is the oddest and wildest looking of all bears. With his shaggy fur, long, gummy jaws and cavernous mouth he presents a strange figure shambling across the dry scrub of India. He was made famous as Baloo in The Jungle Book, and yet remains poorly known and rarely seen.