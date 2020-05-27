Polygon Labs Unveils Ipsum 2.0 Integrated with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 and Pixel Streaming

Polygon Labs, an innovative studio pushing the boundaries of interactive data applications and visual branding, has today announced the latest version of its data aggregation and visualization platform for broadcast news, sports, weather and branding, Ipsum 2.0. This significant update includes integration with Epic Games’ powerful real-time 3D creation platform, Unreal Engine 4, and Pixel Streaming, which allows Unreal Engine to stream its graphics output to remote browsers and mobile devices over WebRTC.

Building on their successful relationship, this is the first time that Polygon Labs has integrated with Unreal Engine for downstream channel production, tickers, promotions, branding and weather graphics. Ipsum 2.0 with Unreal Engine 4 enables HD/4K-SDI real-time 3D graphics output with live data content. The integration with Pixel Streaming provides a real-time 3D graphics IP streaming URL output that is used inside Ipsum 2.0 for browser-based real-time preview. This can easily be embedded into any web page, or used as a graphics output for cloud video production switchers or online streaming channels.

A cloud-based, enterprise-level application, Ipsum enables the streamlined management of data curation and centralized scheduling of multiple on-air tickers, weather graphics, channel branding and events-based graphics. Utilizing graphics engines such as Vizrt and Unreal for graphics rendering, Ipsum seamlessly aggregates any data feed and provides a simple, efficient, and highly scalable interface for producers and journalists to manage, curate and playout these feeds from any browser at any location. This collaborative workflow means that all data feeds can be shared. The journalist can build multiple information packages and remotely schedule them to play on any number of outputs.

David Jorba, Polygon Labs’ Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer says, “We’re really excited to unveil the latest version of Ipsum integrated with Unreal Engine and Pixel Streaming and we look forward to seeing how the market responds. The advantage of Unreal Engine is that it provides an alternative high-quality SDI graphics render, as well as a web streaming output, that increases the viewer experience and higher engagement with easy access to the information displayed and visualized. It also delivers a cost-efficient and flexible model for multiple SDI and IP streaming tickers and full screen information channels.”