'Deadliest Catch' Scores Highest Ratings in Nearly Two Years

Los Angeles –DEADLIEST CATCH, now in its landmark 16 season, averaged 2.2M P2+ viewers, more than 7 percent above last year’s premiere, making it the most watched episode in nearly 2 years. DEADLIEST CATCH also saw major audience growth among women 25-54, with double-digit numbers from the previous season premiere. DEADLIEST CATCH also saw audience growth across all major demos including P18-49, W18-49, P18-34 and W18-34 – more than 52 percent – versus the prior season premiere. It was also the highest-rated episode of DEADLIEST CATCH among P25-54 since last year’s season premiere. Streaming numbers were equally impressive on Discovery’s DGO, with minutes watched growing +89% in the first 3 days from the prior season premiere. It also ranked as one of the most social cable telecasts of the night with nearly 112K social interactions.

Discovery also premiered the all-new spin-off series DEADLIEST CATCH: BLOODLINE, following the adventures of Captains Jake Harris and Casey McManus as they retrace the fishing grounds of legendary Captain Phil Harris off the coast of Hawaii. The premiere was Discovery’s highest rated freshman series launch since SHIFTING GEARS, and is one of Discovery’s top series premieres this year among M18-49. It also became the highest-rated series premiere out of DEADLIEST CATCH in 7 years.



DEADLIEST CATCH returns with all new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery, followed by DEADLIEST CATCH: BLOODLINE at 9 PM ET/PT. DEADLIEST CATCH AFTER THE CATCH, a behind-the-scenes virtual talk show hosted by Mike Rowe, airs at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery