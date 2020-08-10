Densitron makes IDS platform available as a managed service

KENT, UK, 10 August 2020: Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced the immediate availability of its acclaimed Intelligent Display System (IDS) platform as a fully managed service. Intended to make the system more cost-efficient during a period when there is increased pressure on budgets, IDSaaS (IDS-as-a-Service) is based around the same solution and services, but at a fixed monthly cost.



Reuben Such, Global Business Director of Densitron IDS, says that the starting point for IDSaaS was “the recognition on our part that by making the same offer available via an opex model, it could be brought within reach of smaller facilities such as local or community radio projects and even educational facilities. In other words, the kind of facilities that would like to have the IDS solution but would not be in a position to move forward on a regular capex basis.”



But in light of the current global crisis and the more straitened economic circumstances, there is now an expectation that IDSaaS will also appeal to some “enterprise and medium-sized operations who are facing budget reductions and are looking for a control solution that can be flexed and tailored according to their size and requirements. This is a need that can be addressed with IDSaaS.”



Available immediately, IDSaaS is a fully managed service encompassing design, implementation, hardware, software, and ongoing support and backup. Customers can sign up for a determined time period, with two years expected to be the normal duration, while they will also be able to scale their use of the IDS platform in response to evolving demands: “It can be difficult to predict how business will change over the course of 12 months, so we have designed IDSaaS to be flexible, affordable, and supportive of users managing their cashflow.”

The new service also takes advantage of recent updates to the IDS platform that allow it to be used more flexibly – whether part of a hybrid approach or on-premise, at someone’s home, or in the cloud. “In the wake of Covid-19 there is evidently a stronger pull towards more remote working, and users of IDSaaS will be able to benefit from this increased versatility,” concludes Such.



