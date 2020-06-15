Densitron appoints JAA Systems (JAA.S) as first-ever distributor in Malaysia

Kent, UK, 15 June 2020 – Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced the appointment of a new distributor to support the development of its Intelligent Display Systems (IDS) platform in Southeast Asia. Based in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, JAA Systems (JAA.S) is a long-established supplier of audio, video, broadcast and IT solutions.

The further development of the IDS platform in the broadcast market has been at the forefront of Densitron’s global strategy since it purchased the technology from IPE in July 2019. To this end the company is continuing to build new technical partnerships, including an alliance with audio console manufacturer Calrec that saw an integration of IDS with Calrec’s Brio12 small-format desk being showcased at InterBee 2019.

Under the direction of David Chan, JAA.S has a distinguished history of working with leading audio brands, including Calrec, Merging Technologies, Orban, Prodys etc. Now it will also serve as Densitron’s first-ever distributor in Malaysia and, in particular, will support the further adoption of the IDS platform, which is already in use at the studios of public broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

“The credentials of IDS as a highly flexible and scalable network-based system for a host of broadcast applications are already hugely respected worldwide,” says JAA.S General Manager David Chan. “With Malaysia’s broadcast sector currently undergoing exciting creative and technological expansion, we are confident that IDS will resonate with operators in need of adaptable and intuitive broadcast display and control systems.”

Reuben Such, Global Business Development Director for IDS at Densitron, comments: “We see Southeast Asia as a region of tremendous opportunity for Densitron and the IDS platform. From our initial conversations with the JAA.S team onwards, it has been evident that they have the client connections, market knowledge and technological expertise to attract new customers for IDS, both on its own and as part of integrated deployments with Calrec consoles. We look forward to working with JAA.S not only in Malaysia, but also in other countries in the region, such as Indonesia and Thailand, where they have a developing presence.”

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

