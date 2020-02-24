Densitron plans comprehensive control surface and display showcase for NAB Show 2020

Kent, UK, 24 February 2020 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions, has announced plans to significantly expand its range of Modular-Hybrid Control Surfaces, and demonstrate displays from the popular UReadyTM range. The company will also introduce new features in the latest version of the Intelligent Display System (IDS) software, IDS 7, on Booth N5506 at NAB Show 2020 which takes place in Las Vegas from April 18-22.

Making its debut at NAB Show 2020 will be the new UReady 2RU Touch Control Surface, Ethernet Connected Monitor, with embedded Aurora SBX™ ARM quad-core computer. This is a pre-configured or customisable, modular, hybrid platform enabling class-leading HMI via tactile objects, haptics, and electro-mechanical components.

Densitron will also highlight its UReady display range powered by the company’s latest processor technology. This includes a 1RU Single Display, a 1RU Dual Display, and 2RU Full Surface Display.

Also, on show will be the 7” Industrial TFT Display and the 10.1” Ultra-Wide Temperature TFT Display, both of which have a resolution of 1024 x 600. Underlining its ability to cater to all standard monitor sizes and configurations, Densitron will feature products including the 13.3” TFT monitor with 1920 x 1080 resolution; the 19.1” TFT monitor with 1920 x 360 resolution; the 21.5” TFT monitor with 3840 x 1080 resolution; the 23.8” TFT monitor with 1920 x 1080 resolution; and the 28.5” TFT monitor with 1920 x 520 resolution.

Driving the entire Densitron booth at NAB will be IDS. Densitron will introduce multiple new features contained in the latest software release, IDS 7, which includes improved user management, licensing options; enhanced security; a revised user interface; and updates for industry standard third-party interfaces.

Densitron Global Business Development Director, Chris Goodhall comments: “The NAB Show has been a fixture on our calendar for many years, bringing us into contact with both existing and potential new customers. Broadcasters’ expectations of control surfaces and displays are now more demanding and diverse than ever– developments that we continue to acknowledge with frequent new additions throughout our product range. We will demonstrate many of these latest products to NAB Show visitors, along with the latest features in the IDS software that further reinforce its status as the industry’s most powerful studio connection and control platform.”

View online: https://www.densitron.com/insight

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

