Densitron becomes alliance partner with Panasonic IT/IP Platform

Kent, UK, 7 May 2020 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions, today announced that it has become an alliance partner with Panasonic IT/IP Platform.

Panasonic has chosen Densitron’s new UReady Touch Control Surface with Embedded Ethernet to be used as an AUX monitor. The control surface offers an ultra-high performance display, proprietary transparent tactile-touch buttons, and TCP/IP connection in a 2RU form factor.

Densitron Global Business Development Director, Chris Goodhall said, “This announcement confirms that Panasonic has a cutting-edge monitoring and control solution that Densitron control and monitoring technologies can be used for its newly released IT/IP platform.”

Founded over 50 years ago in Japan, Densitron still maintains its strong presence there and has since become a global company. It provides innovative control surfaces and systems to a wide range of industries.

Densitron Managing Director Simon Jones said, “We are delighted to formally announce our partnership with Panasonic.”

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 582 subsidiaries and 87 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 8.003 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2019. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers.

About Densitron

Founded over 50 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

