Digital Alert Systems Appoints Adam D. Jones as Senior Sales Engineer

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Feb. 4, 2020 — Digital Alert Systems (DAS), the global leader in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, today announced the appointment of Adam D. Jones as senior sales engineer. Jones began his new role with DAS on Feb. 1.

In his new position, Jones will represent the company's highly respected One-Net™ and DASDEC™ series of Emergency Alert System/Common Alerting Protocol (EAS/CAP) solutions to new and existing customers. He will be responsible for assessing current hardware, software, and EAS system needs, and for testing new software/firmware updates prior to customer release.

"Adam's broad experience on both sides of the EAS field, combined with his insightful nature, customer relationships, and industry knowledge, make him the perfect addition to DAS and well-equipped and able to take on the challenges in his new role with us," said Anne Wakeman, COO, Digital Alert Systems. "With employees in four states alongside our New York-based manufacturing facility, our team is committed to the EAS market and beyond. We have some of the most experienced and well-regarded experts in the industry, which makes Adam a natural fit for our organization."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Jones began his career at Comcast before taking on a position at Bright House Networks as a headend technician. He also worked at a local school corporation, where he helped develop a fiber backbone interconnect between all schools in the district. In 2007, Jones accepted a role within Trilithic's Emergency Alert System division (now part of Viavi Solutions), where he has spent the last 13 years helping the company develop multiple new hardware platforms and expand into new product markets.

"Digital Alert Systems has a tremendous reputation in the industry, not just for its highly effective and creative emergency messaging product line, but its dedication and contribution to our national emergency alerting system," said Jones. "It's refreshing to see a supportive organization that is so highly invested and passionate about the success of the business, as well as the success of its employees and customers. I'm looking forward to working with the DAS team to continue advancing the field of emergency alerting in today's dynamic world of content delivery."

Jones is based in Muncie, Indiana and will report to Wakeman.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) for radio and television broadcasters. In 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics, whose EAS products are the widely accepted standard for CATV. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, Digital Alert Systems provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Digital Alert Systems, Monroe Electronics One-Net™ brands and maintains its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world.

More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Photo Caption: Adam Jones, Senior Sales Engineer at Digital Alert Systems